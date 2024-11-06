MAFS UK's Kieran pens heartfelt message to Kristina after emotional break up

6 November 2024, 07:55 | Updated: 6 November 2024, 10:05

MAFS UK's Kieran pens heartfelt message to Kristina after emotional break up
MAFS UK's Kieran pens heartfelt message to Kristina after emotional break up. Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

MAFS UK's Kieran apologised to Kristina in moving message after their emotional split.

Kieran and Kristina were definitely a firm favourite during this year's Married at First Sight UK, and although they even told us they were "perfectly matched" they sadly didn't make it to final vows.

In an extremely emotional final commitment ceremony Kieran and Kristina chose the leave the experiment after a rough final few weeks.

Kieran felt they lost the 'spark' they had on their wedding day and he no longer wanted to be intimate with Kristina. They were the only couple to leave in the final commitment ceremony with Polly and Adam, Sacha and Ross, Lacey and Nathan, Luke and Amy all choosing to stay.

While emotions were high on the sofa with the experts, things didn't get any easier outside of the show with Kieran penning a heartfelt message to his show wife.

MAFS UK - Kieran and Kristina have emotional goodbye

On Instagram, Kieran wrote a lengthy goodbye to the show with a special message for Kristina.

He said: "Kristina, first of all I’m sorry. I’m sorry that I couldn’t be there for you, I’m sorry that I’ve been trying to decide over the last couple of weeks whether I have it in me or not.

"I’m sorry I voiced that you have similarities to a previous relationship, and I never meant to compare you. I’m just sorry I couldn’t make it work."

He said he didn't regret 'letting go' of Kristina adding: "This sounds brutal, I know.. but I wasn’t the man for Kristina, and she deserves someone to put her on a pedestal.

"Someone who can give their whole self to her, someone who can support her through the highs and lows. But I’m afraid that just isn’t me anymore. In the past absolutely, I wanted to be a healer, a helper, someone’s world.."

A lot of the comments on his post have been negative so Kristina commented: "Guys please stop this negativity, I’m thriving and so is Kieran in our own ways and celebrating each other for how far we’ve both come xxx"

One thing that stood between Kieran and Kristina on the show was her struggle with PMDD (Premenstrual dysphoric disorder), recently she revealed that she's on a new medication and doing much better.

She said: "Please know I have been on medication for five months and it's changed my life for the better. I'm not that emotional girl you've seen on TV."

