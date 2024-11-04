MAFS UK's Alex and Holly spotted kissing after dramatic on-screen split

MAFS experts paired Alex and Holly together in the 2024 series. Picture: Channel 4

By Tiasha Debray

Married At First Sight UK’s Alex and Holly have shocked fans after being photographed kissing in public after their shock show exit.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Alex and Holly from Married At First Sight UK have had viewers tuned into the reality dating show week after week to watch their dramatic ups and downs.

The pair were already off to a rocky start before the show even began airing, when it was reported that Alex had spent time in a military jail after supposedly leaving his post without proper permission to film the series.

Since then, the groom has also had to respond to accusations of being 'narcissistic' and 'coercive' on and off the show. Some episodes had fans convinced Alex and Holly were made for one another and yet, by the following episode, the pair were at each other's throats again.

With their ability to communicate not improving, the pair shockingly left the experiment in the penultimate commitment ceremony after a dramatic sequence of events that left Holly wanting to have some distance from Alex.

Holly and Alex's relationship fell apart in the penultimate commitment ceremony. Picture: Channel 4

Following their split, it seems like their relationship was officially over as the pair posted on Instagram to commemorate the commitment ceremony, wishing each other well in their journeys ahead.

However, now it seems it was all for nought because the couple have reunited and reignited… something as Alex and Holly were photographed together on a night out in Manchester.

In photos shared by the tabloids, Alex and Holly can be seen walking down the road hand-in-hand before sharing a kiss in front of the cameras.

It could have been a date, with Holly dressed up in a skin-tight brown latex dress and heels to match while Alex dressed down in jeans and a tshirt.

Fans seem divided on where they stand with Alex and Holly. Picture: Channel 4

After their dramatic end on TV, fans were left gobsmacked by the photos with one fan on X/Twitter writing: “Holly and Alex being back together is actually the worst news of the whole series???? like literally what the hell are you talking about.”

The surprising reunion comes just days after Alex posted on his Instagram feed lamenting the end of their relationship, writing: “A lot of people wanted me and Holly to last the rest of time, at times I wish we could have too.”

We'll have to tune into the reunion to figure out how the hell this all went down and whether or not they're officially back together.

Read more about MAFS UK here: