MAFS UK's Amy says Luke broke 'promise' to not discuss their intimate relationship

Amy and Luke were paired together by the experts in MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4

By Tiasha Debray

Married at First Sight UK’s Amy has revealed she was ‘upset’ after Luke made promises not to speak about their sex lives and then went ahead and ‘did it anyway.’

Listen to this article Loading audio...

There’s no denying that Married at First Sight UK’s Amy and Luke have become one of this year's most popular couples. The stunning duo seemed to have a lot of respect for one another and wanted to make their relationship work, or so we thought.

In a recent Q&A on her Instagram, Amy revealed a little more about Luke and his decision to publicly speak about their intimate moments on national television and it’s made fans question their relationship.

Amy has done a great job keeping herself out of the drama this season, especially at the intense couple’s retreat that saw a number of the brides including Holly and Polly gang up on newcomer Hannah, accusing her of flirting with the grooms.

However Luke hasn't entirely kept out of the heat, in a recent episode he was seen pulling fellow groom Kieran aside for a chat to talk about where he ‘parked his car’ when getting intimate with Amy.

Amy admits she was unhappy with Luke's decision to speak about their sex lives. Picture: Channel 4

However, Amy’s now revealed the conversation left her ‘upset’ especially after she had told Luke she would like their private moments to remain private.

When asked by a fan during an Instagram Q&A: “Just wanted to ask how you feel about the Luke comment about ‘garages.'” Amy candidly responded and admitted she was left upset by it because Luke went back on his word to her.

“I’d be lying if I said seeing that didn’t upset me as me and Luke had a conversation where he said he wanted to bring it up on camera to show his values” she said before she continued: “He promised he wouldn’t and then did it anyway.”

“I’m not a prude, I just don’t think your sex life needs airing. If I wanted Kieran and the nation to know about my bedroom antics, I should have been able to do so myself. It is what it is and I’m over it now so only positive vibes,” she finished.

Amy hosted a Q&A on her Instagram. Picture: Instagram: @amyvictoriakenyon

Amy seemed to be implying that she and Luke had managed to work through their problems, but we won’t know for sure until the reunion airs later in November.

Following that question, fans seemed curious about Amy’s experience during the couple-swap episode. She was paired up with Polly’s husband, Adam and the pair appeared to have a jolly time filled with laughter, but some fans felt it often teetered on the edge of inappropriate flirtation.

However, the one thing Amy kept reiterating to Luke after the experience was over was that Adam had given her ‘the princess treatment’ and fans wanted clarification on what exactly that meant, especially in comparison to the way Luke treated her.

Fans questioned Amy's couple swap experience with Adam. Picture: Instagram: @amyvictoriakenyon

One asked: “Why did you say Adam gave you princess treatment when from the viewer's eyes Luke has done?”

Amy then responded: “First of all, I spent two nights and three days with Adam and he treated me the exact same he treated Polly which I believe was like a princess.”

Then Amy clarified that the treatment she was given had more emotional validation, saying: “Actions definitely speak a thousand words and the fact Adam made me feel comfortable, listened to me and supported me really meant a lot.”

“It was nice to feel comfortable not having to worry about my sex life being plastered in front of a room of 40 people and eventually the nation. At that time I felt stress-free and in a place of trust with a friend that valued my feelings rather than a comedy show.”

Adam and Amy were paired up during the couples swap this year. Picture: Channel 4

Read more about MAFS UK here: