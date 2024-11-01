MAFS UK's Amy defends Sacha amid backlash for Luke row

1 November 2024, 14:22

MAFS UK's Amy backs Sacha's comments in Luke row
MAFS UK's Amy backs Sacha's comments in Luke row. Picture: E4 / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight's Amy says 'a lot' has been cut from the show's final edit.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As the couples on Married at First Sight UK approach their final vows, tension is rife throughout the cast. There have been rows, tears and break ups but things got heated during the penultimate dinner party.

The couples were each given anonymous letters written by another couple, outlining the positives and negatives in their relationship from an outside perspective.

However, when Luke described his and Amy's letter as a "personal attack" against him, co-star Sacha had no qualms about admitting the letter was written by her and husband Ross.

After their letter was read aloud, Sacha said to Luke: "I feel like you're a different person with different people."

Luke and Amy have faced issues in recent epsiodes
Luke and Amy have faced issues in recent epsiodes. Picture: E4

Explaining how she felt to the group, she added: "So when he was talking about the photo at the commitment ceremony, [he] called Lacey not classy and in the partner swap week he said he was envious of Lacey.

"So I thought he just wants a bit of airtime, 'where's the camera? I'm gonna pretend I've got an opinion when I probably ain't'."

On what Luke had said about Lacey due to a photo of her dancing with Polly's husband Adam, Amy has said she thought what he meant "got lost in communication", adding that she's "sorry to Luke that it happened that way".

This was said in response to an Instagram question from a fan, she then went on to defend Sacha's reaction adding: "A lot of this scene and previous things haven't actually been aired and I believe she had right to feel that way due to a huge build up of things from when we entered the experiment."

Sacha had words for Luke at the dinner party
Sacha had words for Luke at the dinner party. Picture: E4

"Sacha is an amazing, supportive wife and fiercely loyal friend to everyone. The effort and love she put into hers and Ross' relationship were absolutely out of this world.

"Remember this was filmed months ago and Luke and Sacha are actually friends. Nobody deserves nasty comments online."

Sacha herself has combatted backlash online for what she said, on her IG stories she said: "I love how everyone’s focusing in on like the negative. I know Luke’s a fan favourite so you people want to defend him and that’s fine, like it was an anonymous letter we was told to be honest and open."

MAFS UK - Luke gets called out over drama

She continued: "That’s what’s a shame is people are focusing on that, more than the beauty of mine and Ross’s relationship.

"Everything that was said in that scene like, you can clearly tell there’s just so much love between us and we really do support each other. But people just want to discredit that and that’s a shame."

Read more about MAFS UK here:

