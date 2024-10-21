MAFS UK's Polly issues apology following backlash over intense Hannah row

21 October 2024, 13:08

MAFS UK's Polly issues apology for Hannah row
MAFS UK's Polly issues apology for Hannah row. Picture: E4 / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight's Polly has said she's taking 'accountability' for how she behaved on the show, especially during her row with Hannah.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After previously issuing a statement saying she was sorry for how she approached MAFS UK co-star Hannah, but not for what she said, Polly has now said she is going to take "accountability, acceptance and growth" from her row with Hannah.

During the fifth week of Married at First Sight UK, Hannah was accused of flirting with the other husbands including Orson, Ryan and Alex. She was specifically confronted by Adam's wife Polly and Alex's wife Holly, who were told by Emma that they had launched an "attack" on Hannah.

Since filming Hannah has confirmed that the girls have apologised to her for how they spoke to her.

In an Instagram story statement last week, Polly said: "I am absolutely not defending any behaviour from last night despite the things Hannah said and done, because it was to be quite frank, disgusting. I'll apologise for the delivery but [not] what was said."

On a 'girls day' there was a big row
On a 'girls day' there was a big row. Picture: E4

Following this post, Polly has posted another statement saying her behaviour was not "acceptable". She wrote: "This is just an appreciation post to all my inner circle and family to say thank you.

"Thank you for being stern with me when I need it. Thank you for understanding me. Thank you for telling me when I've done wrong. Thank you for praising me when needs be.

"From the bottom of my heart thank you to everyone who I have around me who hasn't had to question my behaviour or when they have it's been done in a way that's received well and understood."

Polly continued: "I truly am sorry to anyone who has watched my behaviour that's made them feel a certain way about me, this was not the intent at all and certainly didn't think about anything regarding when it was shown again.

MAFS UK couple set to quit the show in furious walk out
Polly, Sionainn and Holly all had words shared with Hannah. Picture: E4

"To be honest I don't know how or why it was acceptable to behave like that, but we're all human and we're all learning All I can take from it is accountability, acceptance and growth.

"But if you've sent me a message of support then thank you, and if it's been hate, then you know what I completely get it (not that it's acceptable, I'm just saying I get it) Have a lovely Saturday xxx"

So far her apology hasn't gone down well with some MAFS viewers, on Reddit one said: "This is more of an apology that viewers don't like her behaviour. It's not that she's sorry for what she's done."

Another penned: "If there's a BUT in apology, then everything before the but is irrelevant, only the words after it are meaningful."

Polly currently has turned off her comments on Instagram, likely because of hate she was receiving. Expert Paul C Brunson recently called out viewers for leaving hate online.

He said: "It's time to take the temperature down around MAFS UK. The nasty and disgusting comments and DMs being directed toward the contributors are unacceptable.

"Please remember, this is a television show, created in part for entertainment. What you're seeing are short snippets, not the full scope of every interaction they have."

Read more Married at First Sight here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Meet MAFS bride Polly

Who is Polly from MAFS UK? Age, job, weight loss transformation and more

Stranger things season 5: Everything we know about the final season

Stranger Things Season 5: Release Date, Spoilers, Cast, News and Trailers

American Horror Story season 13 - Release date, cast, theme and everything we know so far

American Horror Story Season 13: Release Date, Cast, Theme, Plot And More

MAFS UK couple set to quit the show in furious walk out

MAFS UK's Ryan and Sionainn set to quit the show in furious walk out

Who is JJ's real dad in Outer Banks? The Chandler Groff plot twist explained

Who is JJ’s real dad in Outer Banks? His true identity and entire plot twist explained

Who is Larissa Genrette on Outer Banks? Is she a real person?

Who is Larissa Genrette in Outer Banks? How she died and how she's connected to JJ

Outer Banks season 4 part 2 release date: When does it come out on Netflix?

When does Outer Banks season 4 part 2 come out on Netflix? New trailer teases more danger

Is Rudy Pankow leaving Outer Banks? The rumours explained

Is Rudy Pankow leaving Outer Banks after season 4? The rumours explained

Chase Stokes explains "deal" he and Kelsea Ballerini have after she reveals she doesn't watch Outer Banks

Outer Banks' Chase Stokes explains why girlfriend Kelsea Ballerini doesn't watch the show

Erik Menendez actor Cooper Koch did not use a prosthetic in Monsters shower scene

Erik Menendez actor Cooper Koch did not use a prosthetic in Monsters shower scene

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Hollands’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits