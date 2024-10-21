MAFS UK's Polly issues apology following backlash over intense Hannah row

MAFS UK's Polly issues apology for Hannah row. Picture: E4 / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight's Polly has said she's taking 'accountability' for how she behaved on the show, especially during her row with Hannah.

After previously issuing a statement saying she was sorry for how she approached MAFS UK co-star Hannah, but not for what she said, Polly has now said she is going to take "accountability, acceptance and growth" from her row with Hannah.

During the fifth week of Married at First Sight UK, Hannah was accused of flirting with the other husbands including Orson, Ryan and Alex. She was specifically confronted by Adam's wife Polly and Alex's wife Holly, who were told by Emma that they had launched an "attack" on Hannah.

Since filming Hannah has confirmed that the girls have apologised to her for how they spoke to her.

In an Instagram story statement last week, Polly said: "I am absolutely not defending any behaviour from last night despite the things Hannah said and done, because it was to be quite frank, disgusting. I'll apologise for the delivery but [not] what was said."

On a 'girls day' there was a big row. Picture: E4

Following this post, Polly has posted another statement saying her behaviour was not "acceptable". She wrote: "This is just an appreciation post to all my inner circle and family to say thank you.

"Thank you for being stern with me when I need it. Thank you for understanding me. Thank you for telling me when I've done wrong. Thank you for praising me when needs be.

"From the bottom of my heart thank you to everyone who I have around me who hasn't had to question my behaviour or when they have it's been done in a way that's received well and understood."

Polly continued: "I truly am sorry to anyone who has watched my behaviour that's made them feel a certain way about me, this was not the intent at all and certainly didn't think about anything regarding when it was shown again.

Polly, Sionainn and Holly all had words shared with Hannah. Picture: E4

"To be honest I don't know how or why it was acceptable to behave like that, but we're all human and we're all learning All I can take from it is accountability, acceptance and growth.

"But if you've sent me a message of support then thank you, and if it's been hate, then you know what I completely get it (not that it's acceptable, I'm just saying I get it) Have a lovely Saturday xxx"

So far her apology hasn't gone down well with some MAFS viewers, on Reddit one said: "This is more of an apology that viewers don't like her behaviour. It's not that she's sorry for what she's done."

Another penned: "If there's a BUT in apology, then everything before the but is irrelevant, only the words after it are meaningful."

Polly currently has turned off her comments on Instagram, likely because of hate she was receiving. Expert Paul C Brunson recently called out viewers for leaving hate online.

He said: "It's time to take the temperature down around MAFS UK. The nasty and disgusting comments and DMs being directed toward the contributors are unacceptable.

"Please remember, this is a television show, created in part for entertainment. What you're seeing are short snippets, not the full scope of every interaction they have."

