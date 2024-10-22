MAFS UK's Polly and Orson argue over Hannah drama in social media comments

MAFS UK's Polly and Orson argue over Hannah drama. Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight's Polly and Orson are going back and forth over the Hannah drama.

Another day, another Married at First Sight UK drama! After all the drama we've seen unfold on screens, the cast are taking it IRL and things are getting feisty.

On Monday night's episode of MAFS, Hannah and Orson were outed by Lacey for kissing one another behind their partner's backs but the drama between them and the other cast mates began days before.

The cast, including new couples Luke and Amy and Ryan and Sionainn, were sent to Retreat East for, what was supposed to be, a relaxing getaway.

Hannah was faced with a barrage of accusations that she was being inappropriate with the other husbands while she and her husband, Stephen, weren't even on speaking turns.

Hannah and Orson were in the middle of 'affair' rumours. Picture: E4

In a teaser clip posted by E4, girls Holly, Polly and Sionainn were seen accusing Hannah of "stroking" Ryan's foot in a flirtatious way, something that she and Ryan have since refuted.

Orson reshared the post to his Instagram story, saying: "Could SOMEBODY tell me why Polly Sellman is skinning up her face like that."

While Orson's relationship with Richelle became more and more hostile, he gravitated towards Hannah who was having a hard time with her husband Stephen. On Hannah's Instagram she praised him "for showing [her] good guys do exist".

Responding to Orson, Polly shared the post to her story and said: "Because when someones caught in multiple lies and is confronted by it, it's not easy to sit there and play victim."

The following day Polly thanked her inner circle and family in an statement where she said: "Thank you for being stern with me when I need it. Thank you for understanding me.

"Thank you for telling me when I've done wrong. Thank you for praising me when needs be. From the bottom of my heart thank you to everyone who I have around me who hasn't had to question my behaviour or when they have it's been done in a way that's received well and understood."

Polly has turned off her comments and message requests right now.

