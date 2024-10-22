MAFS UK's Hannah hints at shock return to show with Orson

22 October 2024, 19:36 | Updated: 22 October 2024, 19:43

MAFS UK's Hannah hints at Orson re-coupling with Instagram captions
MAFS UK's Hannah hints at Orson re-coupling with Instagram captions. Picture: @hannahkatenorburn via TikTok, E4
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Will Hannah re-couple with Orson? Her latest social media comments have sparked speculation that she could return.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Just when you thought the Married At First Sight UK drama between Hannah and almost everyone on the show was over, she now appears to be hinting that she might be back for more... with Orson.

In case you missed it, Hannah left the process in last night's MAFS UK episode (Oct 21) after both she and husband Stephen decided to leave following the complete and utter breakdown of their relationship.

Over the past week, Hannah has been at the centre of a number of arguments – and the recent 'cheating scandal' reports – regarding her interactions with a couple of the other husbands on the show. And in the most recent commitment ceremony, it was revealed that she and Orson (who is married to Richelle) had kissed.

Now, following her exit from the series, Hannah has taken to social media to tease her potential return.

Hannah and Orson grew closer after their marriages both fell apart
Hannah and Orson grew closer after their marriages both fell apart. Picture: E4

Posting on Instagram after her exit aired, Hannah dropped her 'divorce era pics' alongside a lengthy caption.

Right at the end of her caption, in which she shares how grateful she is for the experience despite the difficulties, Hannah teased: "Peace out wifey life…but maybe not completely the end just yet!" She also included a side eye emoji.

On top of that, in an additional Instagram story she shared a photo of the outcome of her and Stephen's final commitment ceremony and added: "Over & out... or is it!?"

MAFS UK's Hannah appears to hint at return amid 'recoupling' rumours with Orson
MAFS UK's Hannah appears to hint at return amid 'recoupling' rumours with Orson. Picture: @hannahkate_norburn via Instagram

Hannah's suspicious comments have now left fans wondering if she will end up re-entering the experiment with Orson following their apparent connection amid the breakdown of their own marriages.

In the comments, one viewer speculated: "You & Orson are 100% together." Another added: "Soooooo, are You seeing orson???? 👀"

Hannah also liked a couple of those comments, including this one theorising that she could return: "So if you follow every other season you are yet to return with Orson? This is like a standard now in each season!! So do you? Your [parting] words strongly hints at that!"

How MAFS' Kristina really felt about Kieran's teeth

Of course, with everything so under wraps, we don't actually know if there's any truth to Hannah's comments or if she's simply just having fun with viewers on social media.

However, MAFS contestants re-coupling and re-entering the experiment with a new partner has happened before. In the 2023 series, Ella and JJ split from their partners and became a new couple. Could the same happen to Hannah and Orson? We'll have to wait and see...

If not, there's no doubt we'll get some kind of update in the highly anticipated reunion episode.

