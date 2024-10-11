Who from MAFS UK had an affair? The cheating rumours explained

Who from MAFS UK had an affair? Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's the lowdown on which Married at First Sight UK bride and groom have allegedly had an affair on the show.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

*Married at First Sight UK spoilers ahead*

Rumours that there will be an affair aired on Married at First Sight UK have been swirling all over the internet after a TikToker said she knew "there is going to be an affair on the show, that includes two couples, one bride and one groom". But just how true are they?

MAFS fans have been desperately trying to find out which couples are involved in the alleged cheating scandal. People have pointed to couples like Orson and Richelle, Emma and Caspar, and Hannah and Stephen who have been shown to have a rough time on the show so far.

But now after days of internet speculation, TikToker @JetSeaGypsy has dropped new claims about which bride and groom may be involved.

Read more: MAFS UK bride punished after revealing major show spoiler

Paul, Mel and Charlene are the experts for MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4

Which bride and groom cheated on Married at First Sight?

Of course, we don't actually know whether or not the rumours are true. And we won't find out until it airs on the show.

However, in a TikTok, @JetSeaGypsy said: "Finally I can give you some names on the MAFS tea I've been spilling... I've heard Hannah, she's from one of the new couples and it's not really surprising after seeing the beginning of their honeymoon.

"What I've heard is Hannah is having an affair with another new groom Ryan."

Again, it's unclear if this is true. The TikToker also added that this was not confirmed by any actual cast members but insisted it had come from a "reliable source".

If true, this will likely come as heartbreak for fans who have seen Ryan and his bride Sionainn get off to a wonderful start on the show.

How did MAFS cheating scandal start?

Days before she revealed who it involved, the same TikToker said: "All hell is about to break loose on MAFS UK, and it's going to happen soon.

"There's about to be an affair. Not the one that happens after the show, there is going to be an affair on the show - which includes two couples. It's between one bride and one groom and the affair is going to be huge."

In her latest video she also claimed that Eve, who has now left the show, allegedly had a partner while she was on the show.

Eve and her MAFS wife Charlie decided to leave after a turbulent time on the show, in their final commitment ceremony they both voted to 'leave'.

During the commitment ceremony Charlie was brought to tears as Eve accused her of lying but Mel Schilling brutally revealed that it was Eve who was actually lying.

Charlie said that when she was giving her private interview the previous night Eve had been listening against the door, invading her "safe space". Eve clapped back repeatedly saying, "that's not true... Charlie stop telling lies", which left Charlie distraught.

Viewers then saw Mel lean forward and say: "Charlie, it's okay. Eve, with respect you've just lied on the couch today."

Sionainn married Ryan on MAFS UK. Picture: E4

Hannah and Ryan are yet to have commented on the revelation about their alleged affair. On Thursday night's episode, Hannah and Stephen were voted the least strong couple on the show by Kristina.

The bride has said they were not bothered by their comment, saying on her IG story: "It was fair enough & she was super sweet how she worded it."

Read more Married at First Sight here: