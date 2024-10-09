MAFS UK's Ryan has viewers saying the same thing after Sionann's initial rejection

Fans are all saying the same thing about Ryan on MAFS. Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

Ryan joined Married at First Sight UK 2024 and since he revealed his job to wife Sionainn, people are all saying the same thing.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A new intruder couple joined the Married at First Sight UK cast, Ryan and Sionainn (pronounced Shannon), they are the third new couple after Hannah and Stephen, and Luke and Amy.

While things got off to a frosty start, Ryan and Sionainn left for their honeymoon looking infatuated with one another. Ryan's good looks led Sionainn to believe his was a "player" and he sensed her distance energy immediatley.

Fans have joked that Sionainn can send the dad-of-one their way and the blue eyed groom has even been branded 'the British Channing Tatum'.

As they took their wedding photos, Ryan revealed that he works a bin man and while his bride's reaction was shock, the internet's reaction has been hilarious as viewers are all saying the same thing.

Ryan has been compared to Channing Tatum. Picture: E4

Reddit and X have been flood with fans thirsting over the MAFS groom. Lots of fans have been joking that they wish he was their bin man.

Ryan used to play football semi-professionally but he explained he likes working as a bin man because it gives him loads of free time.

Here are some of the funniest reactions online:

Me stood at the front door every morning at 5am if Ryan was my bin man x #mafs pic.twitter.com/sJcHut9N5b — Hannah VDP (@hgvandepeer) October 8, 2024

Girls when they see Ryan coming for their bins#MAFSUK pic.twitter.com/bv5UJgR2Eo — Unwashed Mass (@onmilquetoast) October 8, 2024

When Sionainn first saw Ryan at the altar her thoughts were "he looks like a fu*k boy, all looks no substance". But after their conversation over dinner she admitted she had judged him too quickly.

She said she was looking for someone "emotionally mature" - which she assumed Ryan wasn't - but after he opened up to her about his son Leo and how he has undergone chemotherapy for bladder cancer twice, Sionainn felt he showed maturity.

Me waving at Ryan the bin man every week #MAFSUK pic.twitter.com/awsk7TdDyn — lauren (@laurenjt99) October 8, 2024

Other MAFS UK fans have said things like: "If Ryan doesn't get a successful relationship out of this then surely he'll get a modelling contract."

Another said: "Can we have an episode where it’s just close up shots of Ryan’s eyes?"

Online the bin man has been compared to young John Travolta, Brad Pitt and Channing Tatum.

If Ryan was my bin man I’d be up at the crack of dawn each week on bin day gawping out the window! 🤣🤣 #mafsuk — JoJo170553 (@jo170553) October 8, 2024

Ryan and Sionainn jetted off to their surprise honeymoon location and the preview for Wednesday night's episode showed them getting on very well.

Sionainn was heard saying, "I didn't expect to feel this comfortable so soon", before they leaned in to kiss each other.

