MAFS UK's Ryan has viewers saying the same thing after Sionann's initial rejection
9 October 2024, 12:17
Ryan joined Married at First Sight UK 2024 and since he revealed his job to wife Sionainn, people are all saying the same thing.
Listen to this article
A new intruder couple joined the Married at First Sight UK cast, Ryan and Sionainn (pronounced Shannon), they are the third new couple after Hannah and Stephen, and Luke and Amy.
While things got off to a frosty start, Ryan and Sionainn left for their honeymoon looking infatuated with one another. Ryan's good looks led Sionainn to believe his was a "player" and he sensed her distance energy immediatley.
Fans have joked that Sionainn can send the dad-of-one their way and the blue eyed groom has even been branded 'the British Channing Tatum'.
As they took their wedding photos, Ryan revealed that he works a bin man and while his bride's reaction was shock, the internet's reaction has been hilarious as viewers are all saying the same thing.
- Read more: MAFS' Richelle insists viewers aren't seeing full Orson story as she's branded 'harsh'
- Read more: MAFS' Paul C Brunson reveals filming secret amid Eve and Charlie backlash
Reddit and X have been flood with fans thirsting over the MAFS groom. Lots of fans have been joking that they wish he was their bin man.
Ryan used to play football semi-professionally but he explained he likes working as a bin man because it gives him loads of free time.
Here are some of the funniest reactions online:
Me stood at the front door every morning at 5am if Ryan was my bin man x #mafs pic.twitter.com/sJcHut9N5b— Hannah VDP (@hgvandepeer) October 8, 2024
Girls when they see Ryan coming for their bins#MAFSUK pic.twitter.com/bv5UJgR2Eo— Unwashed Mass (@onmilquetoast) October 8, 2024
When Sionainn first saw Ryan at the altar her thoughts were "he looks like a fu*k boy, all looks no substance". But after their conversation over dinner she admitted she had judged him too quickly.
She said she was looking for someone "emotionally mature" - which she assumed Ryan wasn't - but after he opened up to her about his son Leo and how he has undergone chemotherapy for bladder cancer twice, Sionainn felt he showed maturity.
Me waving at Ryan the bin man every week #MAFSUK pic.twitter.com/awsk7TdDyn— lauren (@laurenjt99) October 8, 2024
Other MAFS UK fans have said things like: "If Ryan doesn't get a successful relationship out of this then surely he'll get a modelling contract."
Another said: "Can we have an episode where it’s just close up shots of Ryan’s eyes?"
Online the bin man has been compared to young John Travolta, Brad Pitt and Channing Tatum.
If Ryan was my bin man I’d be up at the crack of dawn each week on bin day gawping out the window! 🤣🤣 #mafsuk— JoJo170553 (@jo170553) October 8, 2024
Ryan and Sionainn jetted off to their surprise honeymoon location and the preview for Wednesday night's episode showed them getting on very well.
Sionainn was heard saying, "I didn't expect to feel this comfortable so soon", before they leaned in to kiss each other.
Read more Married at First Sight here:
- Who is Hannah from MAFS UK? Age, job, where she's from and more
- Who is Luke from MAFS UK? Age, job, Instagram, where he's from and more
- MAFS UK viewers horrified as Adam rejects Polly a second time after sleeping with her
- Which MAFS UK couples are still together? Here's which 2024 couples have split
- MAFS UK's Eve and Charlie's split confirmed in new pictures
- Are Caspar And Emma Still Together From MAFS UK 2024?