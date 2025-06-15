Surprise act JLS sends Capital Summertime Ball 2025 fans wild with iconic performance

15 June 2025, 21:16

JLS wow the crowd at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025 as Barclaycard's Out of the Blue surprise act!
JLS wow the crowd at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025 as Barclaycard's Out of the Blue surprise act! Picture: Shutterstock

By Jenny Medlicott

JLS seriously sent fans into a frenzy when they walked onto Capital’s Summertime Ball 2025 stage as a surprise act!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Wondering who Barclaycard's Out Of The Blue surprise guest is at the Capital Summertime Ball 2025? We finally have our answer... It's only the iconic JLS!

JLS had a seriously impressive career after their time on The X Factor back in 2008, going on to sell millions of records in the UK and even more worldwide until they disbanded in 2013. They reformed in 2020 and embarked on their Beat Again tour and released brand new music.

In 2021, they performed at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball and now they're officially back on the stage at this year's Capital Summertime Ball with Barclaycard! And it's safe to say Ballers were LIVING for the surprise!

JLS are Barclaycard's Out of the Blue surprise guest at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025
JLS are Barclaycard's Out of the Blue surprise guest at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025. Picture: Shutterstock

Screams and applauses echoed throughout Wembley stadium as the group took to the stage to an audience of some 80,000 ballers.

The group performed a setlist comprised of four songs, and obviously, they were all classics. They sang: ‘The Club Is Alive’, ‘Beat Again’, ‘She Makes Me Wanna’, and ‘Everybody In Love’.

And it’s safe to say fans were very happy with the surprise. Writing online, one wrote: “JLS SURPRISE ACT 🤯.”

Another said: “Omg JLS is at the summertime ball I'm 12 again.” Trust us, we felt the same!

JLS had an iconic exit through a stage trap door.
JLS had an iconic exit through a stage trap door. Picture: Global

And it’s no wonder fans were left taken aback by the surprise, because it had been a total secret up until that point as it was organised as a Barclaycard Out Of The Blue surprise, meaning their performance hadn’t been included in any of the set lists for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2025!

The group wrapped up with their absolutely classic bop 'Everybody In Love' and they got us totally in our feels with the moving song.

And just when we thought their performance couldn’t get anymore iconic, the trio left the stage in the most memorable way possible as they each took a turn jumping or falling into the stage trap door. And what an exit it was!

Is it a JLS performance without a backflip from Aston?!
Is it a JLS performance without a backflip from Aston?! Picture: Shutterstock

