Will Smith brings out son Jaden for surprise moment at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025

Will Smith brings out son Jaden for surprise moment at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025. Picture: David Fisher/Shutterstock for Global

By Abbie Reynolds

Will Smith celebrated UK Father's Day in the most iconic way at Capital's Summertime Ball.

We didn't think Will Smith at Wembley for Capital's Summertime Ball could get any more iconic and then he brought on thee Jaden Smith and surpassed our expectations.

That's right, following spellbinding performances from the likes of Jade, Zara Larsson and Lola Young, Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff took to the stage to bring all the 90s nostalgia to the UK's biggest summer party.

The iconic duo performed hits like 'Miami', 'Gettin' Jiggy Wit It' and, of course, the legendary 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' in front of 80,000 fans who sang every lyric back to them word for word.

Will Smith brought out his son Jaden at #CapitalSTB. Picture: David Fisher/Shutterstock for Global

In the UK today (Sunday 15th June) it's Father's Day, and while we assumed the dad-of-three was thousands of miles away from his kids Jaden Smith, Willow Smith, Trey Smith back in America, he surprised the crowd by bringing out his son and 'Icon' singer Jaden.

The Karate Kid legend literally jumped onto the stage as Will asked, "Can you get up?" before offering his son his hand.

Once he'd hoisted Jaden on the stage, Will addressed the crowd, saying: "This is my son, Jaden Christopher Syre Smith."

Will Smith and Jaden Smith share a hug on stage at Wembley. Picture: David Fisher/Shutterstock for Global

Giving his son a huge hug, he said: "It's only 'cause it's Father's Day. Happy Father's Day to all the fathers out there!"

Will was then faintly heard whispering "I love you" into Jaden's ear - so sweet! After the adorable moment Jaden stood side stage and bopped along to his dad's hit 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air'.

Happy Father's Day Will!

