Will Smith brings out son Jaden for surprise moment at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025

15 June 2025, 19:05 | Updated: 15 June 2025, 19:10

Will Smith brings out son Jaden for surprise moment at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025
Will Smith brings out son Jaden for surprise moment at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025. Picture: David Fisher/Shutterstock for Global

By Abbie Reynolds

Will Smith celebrated UK Father's Day in the most iconic way at Capital's Summertime Ball.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We didn't think Will Smith at Wembley for Capital's Summertime Ball could get any more iconic and then he brought on thee Jaden Smith and surpassed our expectations.

That's right, following spellbinding performances from the likes of Jade, Zara Larsson and Lola Young, Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff took to the stage to bring all the 90s nostalgia to the UK's biggest summer party.

The iconic duo performed hits like 'Miami', 'Gettin' Jiggy Wit It' and, of course, the legendary 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' in front of 80,000 fans who sang every lyric back to them word for word.

Will Smith brought out his son Jaden at #CapitalSTB
Will Smith brought out his son Jaden at #CapitalSTB. Picture: David Fisher/Shutterstock for Global

In the UK today (Sunday 15th June) it's Father's Day, and while we assumed the dad-of-three was thousands of miles away from his kids Jaden Smith, Willow Smith, Trey Smith back in America, he surprised the crowd by bringing out his son and 'Icon' singer Jaden.

The Karate Kid legend literally jumped onto the stage as Will asked, "Can you get up?" before offering his son his hand.

Once he'd hoisted Jaden on the stage, Will addressed the crowd, saying: "This is my son, Jaden Christopher Syre Smith."

Will Smith and Jaden Smith share a hug on stage at Wembley
Will Smith and Jaden Smith share a hug on stage at Wembley. Picture: David Fisher/Shutterstock for Global

Giving his son a huge hug, he said: "It's only 'cause it's Father's Day. Happy Father's Day to all the fathers out there!"

Will was then faintly heard whispering "I love you" into Jaden's ear - so sweet! After the adorable moment Jaden stood side stage and bopped along to his dad's hit 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air'.

Happy Father's Day Will!

Read more about #CapitalSTB here:

Watch Capital's Summertime Ball live on Global Player

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025 – the full set list

Full setlist for Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025

Capital's Summertime Ball 2025 with Barclaycard set times revealed

Set times for Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025

JLS wow the crowd at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025 as Barclaycard's Out of the Blue surprise act!

Surprise act JLS sends Capital Summertime Ball 2025 fans wild with iconic performance

Every live update from Capital's Summertime Ball 2025 with Barclaycard

Every live update from Capital's Summertime Ball 2025 with Barclaycard

Events

Is Capital's Summertime Ball on TV? Here's when you can watch #CapitalSTB on ITV

Is Capital's Summertime Ball on TV? Where to watch #CapitalSTB

Sian Welby looked positively stunning on Capital's Summertime Ball red carpet.

Sian Welby dazzles on Capital’s Summertime Ball 2025 red carpet in mesmerising silver look

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

How To Train Your Dragon's Mason Thames and Nico Parker interview each other

How To Train Your Dragon's Mason Thames and Nico Parker interview each other

TV & Film

Exclusive
Finneas spills all in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Finneas spills all in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Exclusive
Maia Kealoha and Sydney Agudong take on an expert level Lilo & Stitch quiz

Lilo & Stitch's Maia Kealoha and Sydney Agudong vs. 'The Most Impossible Lilo & Stitch Quiz'

TV & Film

Exclusive
PinkPantheress breaks down every song on Fancy That | Making The Album

PinkPantheress breaks down every song on Fancy That | Making The Album

Exclusive
Bella Ramsey steps into the Capital Buzz art gallery to paint a portrait of Ellie from The Last of Us

The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey paints Ellie while answering questions about season 2

TV & Film

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld spills all in My Life In 20 Questions

Hailee Steinfeld Spills All In 'My Life In 20 Questions'

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025? Her dating history explained from Jesse Rutherford to Nat Wolff
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits