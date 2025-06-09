MAFS Australia's Awhina and Billy finally confirm they're dating

MAFS Australia's Awhina and Billy finally confirm they're dating. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight Australia's Awhina and Billy have officially hard-launched their relationship!

While Married at First Sight Australia 2025 might have delivered us some controversial men (Tim) and some terrible matches (Jacqui and Ryan), it has pulled through in the unexpected love department - and we aren't talking about Jacqui and Clint.

Following their equally turbulent marriages to Adrian and Sierah respectively, Awhina and Billy became close and stayed that way beyond filming with Billy even being one of the few cast members to be introduced to Awhina's son.

Despite Awhina and Billy looking very cosy on multiple occasions, the pair shut down dating rumours with Awhina declaring less than a month ago that they were "just friends".

But now, in a turn of events that has fans grinning from ear-to-ear, Awhina and Billy have confirmed they're dating after all.

Billy and Awhina on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, where fans initially believed they'd hard-launched months ago, Awhina shared a picture of Billy will his arm around her waist accompanied with other date night snaps.

She captioned the post: "I'll keep this one."

And in response to fans flooding the page to congratulate the pair, Billy wrote: "Me and @_awhinarutene can’t thank you all enough love you guys 🙏🏼❤️"

Fans have been saying the pair should have been matched by the experts on day one, rather than their original partners.

One said: "Should have matched you with Billy from the get goooooo!!!!" With another penning: "I mean all season my husband and I were saying this would be the better fit."

And adding a little dig at Adrian, Awhina's ex-husband, one fan said: "Who wouldn’t! He’s hot and a good person … win win.. and at least he doesn’t need subtitles !!"

Adrian and Awhina had a wild Final Vows. Picture: Nine

Since leaving the show Billy and Awhina have gotten super close, sharing adorably videos together on their TikToks and Instagrams.

But last month Awhina broke viewers hearts by saying: "I haven't actually gone on a date with anyone post show or hung out with any guy I wasn't already friends with. So I'm very single, and I'm sorry to the 1929928338838 questions about Billy and I but we are friends."

However, that's truly out of the window now as the pair embrace their new found love.

Now all eyes are on Eliot and Jamie, right?

