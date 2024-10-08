Who is Ryan from MAFS UK? Age, job, cancer story, son & more

Meet Ryan from MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram / E4

By Abbie Reynolds

Meet Ryan who has joined Married at First UK 2024! Here's everything you need to know about him including his age, job, battle with cancer and more.

Ryan has joined Married at First Sight UK alongside other new grooms Luke and Stephen, and new brides Hannah and Amy.

As he married new MAFS bride Sionainn, Ryan joined the journey to love that we have already seen couples like Alex and Holly, Adam and Polly, Kristina and Kieran embark on.

The 28 year old is a semi-professional footballer-turned bin man who is looking to find a "down to earth, grounded wife" who has "manners and respect for others".

In his introductory video he stated that no one "deserves love" but "when it happens it happens". Ryan has also been open about being diagnosed with bladder cancer 2017, but what else is there to know about the new groom?

Here are all the facts you need to get to know Ryan.

Ryan has joined MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram

Who is Ryan from MAFS UK?

Ryan Livesey is a groom from Married at First Sight UK 2024.

What does Ryan from from MAFS do for work?

The MAFS star is currently working as a bin man but has previously played as a semi-pro footballer.

How old is Ryan from MAFS UK?

Born in 1995, Ryan is 28 years old.

Where is Ryan from MAFS' from?

Ryan is from Manchester.

Does MAFS' Ryan have children?

Yes, the Mancunian has a six-year-old son called Leo. Leo features on his Instagram a fair few times and they seem to have a close relationship.

Ryan has a six-year-old son. Picture: Instagram

Does MAFS UK' Ryan have Instagram?

Yep! Find him at @ryanlivesey95.

Talking to MailOnline, Ryan revealed he was diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2017. Seven years on he says 'he plans on living to the full and raising awareness of the disease through his campaign work, urging people to get tested if they feel any abnormalities'.

