MAFS UK's Hannah and Ryan break silence on relationship rumours

MAFS UK's Hannah and Ryan have broken their silence following claims they are dating. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight's Hannah and Ryan have broken their silence following claims they are dating.

As Married at First Sight UK 2024 approaches its final week, lots of revelations are being shared.

With the penultimate commitment ceremony seeing Alex and Holly and Caspar and Emma quit the experiment, excitement for a reunion episode is at an all-time high.

Reports on the highly-anticipated reunion have been rife, with claims that Ross won't be in attendance due to what has happened between him and Sacha after the show, and it was even said that Hannah and Ryan 'confirm' they are dating by arriving at the reunion 'hand-in-hand'.

Hannah and her groom Stephen left the show at their second commitment ceremony and Ryan and his bride Sionainn left the following week after a huge row.

Ryan and Sionainn left after the MAFS retreat. Picture: E4

Soon after the couples left the show, the MailOnline reported that Hannah and Ryan had sparked up a romance and confirmed it in front of the cast at the series' reunion.

Their insider said: "The entire cast was left openmouthed when Hannah walked into the reunion hand-in-hand with Ryan. She had made a big point about her friendliness being taken the wrong way and how the female members of the group had misjudged her intentions.

"But after kissing Orson in secret and growing close to Ryan off camera, it seems some of the suspicions from her co-stars were accurate.

"Thankfully, Sionainn wasn't hurt by the betrayal and felt unbothered by her ex-husband moving on with someone in the cast. There's no animosity between Sionainn and Ryan and they parted on good terms."

Hannah and Stephen's relationship came to a rough end. Picture: E4

Internet sleuths were also pulling up Hannah and Ryan's socials as evidence for their alleged relationship. Both the MAFS stars had posted that they had attended the same festivals over the summer, convincing fans they had gone together as an item.

However after days of speculation, Hannah and Ryan have now set the record straight on their rumoured relationship.

Breaking her silence, Hannah took to her Instagram story with some of the headlines reporting on them dating and said: "These rumours are getting a bit silly now.

"Me & Ryan are NOT in a relationship & never have been. We've never dated. We're friends. That's it!"

Hannah called the dating rumours 'silly'. Picture: Instagram

Ryan re-shared her post on his IG story to reiterate what she had said. This comes after Hannah revealed that she and Orson filmed a date night that never made it onto the show.

Sharing a snap from the date she said: "Despite having talks to re-enter the experiment together Orson & I decided jumping back into that stressful environment after all that had happened just wasn’t the right thing for either of us to do."

