MAFS UK's Kieran hits back at backlash for Kristina comments

30 October 2024, 11:56 | Updated: 30 October 2024, 17:25

MAFS UK's Kieran hits back at backlash for Kristina comments
MAFS UK's Kieran hits back at backlash for Kristina comments. Picture: E4 / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight's Kieran says he's "p---ed off" with the MAFS edit.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Things started off well for Kristina and Kieran on Married at First Sight UK but in recent episodes, their relationship has taken a turn for the worst as Kieran says they've lost the "spark".

Amongst fans of the show Kieran began as a sure favourite, but as his attitude towards his relationship has changed on the show, so has the public support.

In a recent episode Kieran was seen writing a list comparing Kristina to his ex, and he revealed the only difference he could find was that Kristina is "outgoing".

Fans of the show have now flood his socials with negative comments, so he released a response.

Kieran told his followers that he&squot;s "p---ed off with editing"
Kieran told his followers that he's "p---ed off with editing". Picture: Instagram

On his Instagram story, he said: "I've seen the unveiling for tonight and it's one about me writing how Kristina's different to my ex, it's a hard watch.

"However I am p---ed off with editing because I was told on the sofa to write these down, I haven't just written this off my own back, I would never do that.

"I was told to do that by the experts as part of my task but the amount of comments now are just f---ing unbelievable, I think I'm actually gonna log off for a few days."

Kieran added: "'Cause this is hurting a lot, and I know I hurt Kristina by saying what I said but I was being honest and you can't blame me for being honest."

MAFS UK’s Kieran and Kristina clash

During their penultimate commitment ceremony, Kieran was asked by the experts to write a list about the differences between Kristina and his exes rather than "projecting" the feelings he has from past relationships onto her.

He revealed the list to Kristina during a double date with Ross and Sacha and while it didn't go down well, Kristina has also issued a response to the backlash Kieran has received.

E4 shared the clip from the episode and in the comments, Kristina wrote: "Guys come on now please, @kieranchapmannn was put in a difficult position, as hard as it was for me at the time, he doesn’t deserve this backlash."

Kieran and Kristina came in to Capital HQ!
Kieran and Kristina came in to Capital HQ! Picture: Global

Ahead of Wednesday night's episode Kieran had even more to say about haters saying: "For any trolls that are trying their best to attack me online without even knowing me … make a list, write everything down what you don’t like about me… then roll it up into a ball and shove it up your a---.

"If you can’t say anything nice say nothing at all… we have all been brave enough to take part in this experiment and completely open up our hearts to the world… and until you’ve sat on that sofa facing the experts… and understand that TV is edited… you can.. not.. judge."

Not long ago, expert Paul C Brunson issued his own statement about the negative comments being left on the cast's socials.

He said: "It's time to take the temperature down around MAFS UK. The nasty and disgusting comments and DMs being directed toward the contributors are unacceptable.

"Please remember, this is a television show, created in part for entertainment.What you're seeing are short snippets, not the full scope of every interaction they have.

"Every contributor is surrounded by a 24/7 wellness team to support them, but when you leave hateful comments, whether on their posts, on social media, or in their DMs, do you really think that's helpful? It absolutely isn't."

Read more about MAFS UK here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Wizards of Waverly Place fans think David Henrie just shaded Dan Benson's career in new interview

Wizards of Waverly Place fans think David Henrie just shaded Dan Benson's career in viral video
MAFS Kieran addresses dating rumours

MAFS UK's Kieran finally addresses Sacha and Polly dating rumours

MAFS' Polly Sellman warns viewers against online bullying

MAFS UK’s Polly debuts weight loss transformation in before and after pics

Lucas Bravo contemplates leaving Emily in Paris

Emily In Paris' Lucas Bravo hints he may quit show before season 5 begins filming

Wizards of Waverly Place's David Henrie blocks Dan Benson following reboot criticism

Wizards of Waverly Place’s Dan Benson blocked by David Henrie after criticising reboot

Woman of the Hour's viral parking lot scene praised for how terrifyingly "accurate" it is

Woman of the Hour's viral parking lot scene praised for how terrifyingly "accurate" it is

Maura Higgins breaks silence on relationship with Pete Wicks

Maura Higgins addresses Pete Wicks romance rumours for the first time

Are Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins dating?

Are Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins dating? Maura breaks her silence

Hannah has called out double standards on MAFS UK 2024

MAFS UK's Hannah calls out 'double standards' over Kieran, Adam, and Polly

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place release time: Here's when each episode comes out

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place release time: Here's when each episode comes out

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Hollands’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits