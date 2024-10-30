MAFS UK's Kieran hits back at backlash for Kristina comments

Married at First Sight's Kieran says he's "p---ed off" with the MAFS edit.

Things started off well for Kristina and Kieran on Married at First Sight UK but in recent episodes, their relationship has taken a turn for the worst as Kieran says they've lost the "spark".

Amongst fans of the show Kieran began as a sure favourite, but as his attitude towards his relationship has changed on the show, so has the public support.

In a recent episode Kieran was seen writing a list comparing Kristina to his ex, and he revealed the only difference he could find was that Kristina is "outgoing".

Fans of the show have now flood his socials with negative comments, so he released a response.

Kieran told his followers that he's "p---ed off with editing". Picture: Instagram

On his Instagram story, he said: "I've seen the unveiling for tonight and it's one about me writing how Kristina's different to my ex, it's a hard watch.

"However I am p---ed off with editing because I was told on the sofa to write these down, I haven't just written this off my own back, I would never do that.

"I was told to do that by the experts as part of my task but the amount of comments now are just f---ing unbelievable, I think I'm actually gonna log off for a few days."

Kieran added: "'Cause this is hurting a lot, and I know I hurt Kristina by saying what I said but I was being honest and you can't blame me for being honest."

MAFS UK’s Kieran and Kristina clash

During their penultimate commitment ceremony, Kieran was asked by the experts to write a list about the differences between Kristina and his exes rather than "projecting" the feelings he has from past relationships onto her.

He revealed the list to Kristina during a double date with Ross and Sacha and while it didn't go down well, Kristina has also issued a response to the backlash Kieran has received.

E4 shared the clip from the episode and in the comments, Kristina wrote: "Guys come on now please, @kieranchapmannn was put in a difficult position, as hard as it was for me at the time, he doesn’t deserve this backlash."

Kieran and Kristina came in to Capital HQ! Picture: Global

Ahead of Wednesday night's episode Kieran had even more to say about haters saying: "For any trolls that are trying their best to attack me online without even knowing me … make a list, write everything down what you don’t like about me… then roll it up into a ball and shove it up your a---.

"If you can’t say anything nice say nothing at all… we have all been brave enough to take part in this experiment and completely open up our hearts to the world… and until you’ve sat on that sofa facing the experts… and understand that TV is edited… you can.. not.. judge."

Not long ago, expert Paul C Brunson issued his own statement about the negative comments being left on the cast's socials.

He said: "It's time to take the temperature down around MAFS UK. The nasty and disgusting comments and DMs being directed toward the contributors are unacceptable.

"Please remember, this is a television show, created in part for entertainment.What you're seeing are short snippets, not the full scope of every interaction they have.

"Every contributor is surrounded by a 24/7 wellness team to support them, but when you leave hateful comments, whether on their posts, on social media, or in their DMs, do you really think that's helpful? It absolutely isn't."

