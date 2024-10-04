MAFS' Paul C Brunson reveals filming secret amid Eve and Charlie backlash

4 October 2024, 16:37

Paul Brunson responds to angry MAFS fans
Paul Brunson responds to angry MAFS fans. Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight expert Paul C Brunson has responded to angry viewers and shared a filming secret.

Married at First Sight UK's Eve and Charlie became the first to leave the show after weeks of split rumours and Eve's secret girlfriend was revealed.

Eve faced intense scrutiny from viewers who labelled her as "manipulative" and she was called to be removed from the show by furious fans.

After viewers already called out the experts for matching Alex and mum-of-two Holly, despite him saying he didn't want children, they came out to diss them over "not stepping in" over Eve and Charlie's situation.

This was after Eve was accused of creating a false narrative of Charlie to the other brides. Relationship expert Paul C Brunson has fired back, clearing up the situation and explaining a filming secret no viewers knew.

Eve thanks Polly for 'sticking up for her'
Eve thanks Polly for 'sticking up for her'. Picture: E4

A fan took to X to say: "Experts need to stop this nonsense pretending they don’t see any footage and start outing people like Eve to the group."

Quote reposting the comment, Paul added: "For the record, we don’t see any footage. This is what makes it so challenging for us. We only see what happens at the dinner parties and commitment ceremonies.

"Everything else we see for the first time with you when the show airs."

According to Polly from the show, Eve spent a lot of the day with the other brides while Charlie stayed in their apartment.

Paul's response has been met by some frustration from viewers, with one saying: "That’s odd. How can the experts offer advice on their relationships if they’re not actually seeing what’s playing out over the weeks.

"The dinner parties and commitment ceremonies don’t give them nearly enough insight"

Jill Brunson and Paul Brunson tied the knot in 2000
Jill Brunson and Paul Brunson tied the knot in 2000. Picture: Getty

Paul, 50, is on the show as a professional matchmaker and certified life coach who coaches the couples one MAFS UK 2024.

He joined the show back in 2020 and has been a go-to host ever since. As well as MAFS he also works on another fan-favourite relationship show Celebs Go Dating and is a relationship consultant on Lorraine.

Showing success in his own love life, Paul has been happily married since 2000 and shares two sons with his wife Jill Brunson.

