MAFS UK's Lacey blames producers for mum and Nathan's awkward exchange

7 October 2024, 13:41

Lacey blames producers for her mum and Nathan's awkward exchange. Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight's Lacey has spoken out after fans reacted to her mum and sister meeting Nathan over an awkward meal of chicken fajitas.

After all the Married at First Sight's scandals over the years, we didn't expect 'fajita-gate' to be all anyone's talking about after last week's MAFS UK episode where Nathan, Lacey and her mum and sister had dinner together.

Lacey's mum cooked them all a dinner of chicken fajitas, despite Nathan being vegetarian. When Lacey's sister asked what he was going to eat he joked, "just dust I think".

While it was obviously awkward as Nathan wasn't eating, things seemed to go well until Nathan tried to make another joke. He said: "You can take [the fajitas] with you as well, because that's awful."

"I'm joking, I'm joking," he quickly added but Lacey's mum was less than impressed.

Nathan's 'banter' didn't translate well to Lacey's mum
Nathan's 'banter' didn't translate well to Lacey's mum. Picture: Channel 4

Only making the situation worse he said: "I could say, 'that looks like [the] bottom of [the] bin' but I ain't going to... it's banter."

Lacey's mum was noticeably infuriated by what he said and despite Lacey and her twin trying to do some damage control, she said: "I thought that was a bit rude... Lacey wouldn't speak to your mum like that, especially when she's been cooking, it's just not very nice, you've upset me now."

Prior to sitting down to eat, viewers saw Lacey and her sister exit the apartment while Nathan was left alone with her mum. While preparing the dinner, she grilled him over his feelings for Lacey and asked him to cut the chicken.

After watching the extremely uncomfortable exchange fans were quick to call out Lacey's mum. One commented on Instagram saying: "Omg this was infuriating! Her mum was so rude towards Nathan and then had the audacity to get offended herself!

"Also how on earth have you gone through life never meeting a vegetarian."

Nathan upsets Lacey’s mother on MAFS UK

Another wrote: "[Her] mum was full on rude. And who makes food that someone does not eat? I would never expect a vegetarian or vegan [to] eat or touch foods they don't want to."

Defending her mum, Lacey wrote under E4's post and on her Instagram story the following statement:

"Hey everyone, wanted to clear a few things up, my mum did NOT know Nathan was vegetarian also she had no say in what we was eating, she just was told ur making fajitas!

"You need to remember it is edited for entertainment and to take it with a pinch of salt! My mum just had my best interest and because Nathan said wow to my twin she was making sure Nathan’s heart was with me!

"Also what wasn’t shown is me Nathan mum Paige all cuddling, please just remember you see 10 mins!! Also my mum is menopausal."

She later added a further comment saying: "We need to remember it’s a clip of 10 mins.

"My mum has ADHD, she struggles herself, so no one should judge as you wasn’t with us in the moment. We actually had the best evening with lots of laughter and deep chats!

"She was riddled with anxiety as she didn’t know Nathan was vegetarian. Make sure you keep tuning in for me and Nathan’s journey."

Recently in an Instagram Q&A, Nathan, 24, revealed he has been veggie since he was 16 years old. When sharing a picture from the meal, he said his "goofey personality" slipped out.

