Who is Lacey from MAFS UK? Age, job and previous TV appearance on Dress To Impress

27 September 2024, 15:33

Lacey was paired with Nathan by the experts in MAFS UK 2024
Lacey was paired with Nathan by the experts in MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4/ Instagram: @lacemartin_

By Tiasha Debray

Get to know Married At First Sight UK's Lacey Martin, who married Nathan, from her age, job, Instagram, how she was bullied as a child to her time on Dress To Impress.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK is off to a strong start with the new cast spouting out eight paired-up couples; Ross and Sacha, Polly and Adam, Alex and Holly, Kieran and Kristina, Emma and Caspar, Richelle and Orson, Eve and Charlie and of course Lacey and Nathan.

Lacey described herself as confident, loud and sassy, however, she revealed during the show that her confidence was a mask for a lot of insecurity she held for herself.

The experts, Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson, decided to pair her with Nathan who shared her strong family values. Fans were excited by the match as Lacey had experience with her sister's ADHD and was uniquely equipped to understand Nathan on that level.

So what else do we know about Lacey? From her age, job and Instagram to her experience getting bullied and her fabulous time on Dress To Impress.

Lacey turned 28 in May of 2024
Lacey turned 28 in May of 2024. Picture: Instagram: @lacemartin_

How old is Lacey from MAFS UK?

Lacey was 27 years old when MAFS UK was being filmed and she was paired with Nathan who was just 24 years old at the time.

However, since filming, Lacey celebrated her 28th birthday on 9th May 2024 dressed in a purple body suit. Her star sign is a Taurus and common traits associated with this sign include being practical, loyal and supportive.

What does Lacey from MAFS UK do for work?

Lacey works as an office manager in Hertfordshire, however she’s made a couple of TV appearances in the past including Dress To Impress and a brief stint on Fred’s Last Resort, a hospitality reality show.

Was Lacey from MAFS UK on Dress To Impress?

Both Lacey and her twin sister, Paige, appeared in Dress To Impress in 2020 after Lacey’s sister Paige reportedly signed them up.

Lacey was looking for love back then too, as she was set up with three mystery men in the hopes she’d walk away with a date.

Paige also made her appearance alongside their mother to provide their opinions on the looks Lacey rocks.

Lacey uploaded a segment of their episode to TikTok where the twins were seen trying on outrageously glam outfits on camera and she captioned the footage: "Catch me on dress to impress on ITV2!!!!! Had the best time!!!"

Was Lacey from MAFS UK bullied?

Lacey has openly spoken about her experience getting severely bullied, especially in her childhood on MAFS.

Speaking to the camera, she revealed: "Growing up I was bullied quite badly because growing up people always said how pretty my twin is and how I’m not.”

Addressing her sister then Lacey stated: “Sometimes I feel like it was hard for us because people expect twins to be the same.”

She continued to reveal: “I was bullied about my race because we’re Jamaican and Irish.”

“I definitely was an ugly duckling, I cried all the time… Growing up being bullied because of my appearance definitely took its toll. It just made me question myself - What’s wrong with me?”

There is a three year age gap between Lacey and Nathan
There is a three year age gap between Lacey and Nathan. Picture: Channel 4

When speaking to the relationship expert Paul Brunson, Lacey explained that whilst she appeared confident on the show, it was simply a mask, “I put on like a mask, but I was never good enough, I was never number one, so I think that’s definitely played a part in my insecurities now.”

She finally admitted, “My worst fears are that I’m at that altar and I’m not what he wants.”

A fear that almost came true when her on-screen groom thought her twin Paige was to be his face and exclaimed ‘wow’ as she walked down the aisle, an excitement he couldn’t seem to muster a second time when Lacey walked down a few moments later.

But despite that initial stumble, the pair appear to be going strong on the reality show… for now.

What’s Lacey from MAFS UK’s Instagram?

You can find Lacey on Instagram under the handle @lacemartin_ however, she has another Instagram she shares with her sister under the handle @martintwinies_ where they post content together.

Read more about MAFS UK 2024 here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

MAFS UK's Holly has shared her dramatic 'before and after'

MAFS UK’s Holly and her before and after break-up transformation

Explaining what happened with every MAFS UK 2024 couple

Which MAFS UK couples are still together? Here's which 2024 couples have split

Alex and Holly were paired together by the experts on MAFS UK 2024

Are Alex And Holly Still Together From MAFS UK 2024?

Is Leslie Abramson still in contact with the Menendez brothers? Here's where the lawyer is now

Is Leslie Abramson still in contact with the Menendez brothers? Here's where the lawyer is now
Netflix Monsters: Over 300,000 people sign petition to free Lyle and Erik Menendez from prison

Netflix Monsters: Over 325,000 people sign petition to free Lyle and Erik Menendez from prison
Sacha was paired with Ross by the experts in MAFS UK 2024

Who is Sacha from MAFS UK? Age, parents, Instagram and her celibacy

Did Lyle Menendez Wear A Wig? The True Story Behind His Hair Explained

Did Lyle Menendez Wear A Wig? The True Story Behind His Hair Loss Explained

Where is Judalon Smyth now? Here's what happened to her after the Menendez brothers trial

Where is Judalon Smyth now? Here's what happened to her after the Menendez brothers trial

Legendary Dame Maggie Smith has sadly passed away aged 89

Harry Potter's Dame Maggie Smith has died aged 89

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury met on Love Island in 2019

Here's why people think Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury are back together

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Hollands’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits