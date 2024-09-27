Who is Lacey from MAFS UK? Age, job and previous TV appearance on Dress To Impress

Lacey was paired with Nathan by the experts in MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4/ Instagram: @lacemartin_

By Tiasha Debray

Get to know Married At First Sight UK's Lacey Martin, who married Nathan, from her age, job, Instagram, how she was bullied as a child to her time on Dress To Impress.

Married At First Sight UK is off to a strong start with the new cast spouting out eight paired-up couples; Ross and Sacha, Polly and Adam, Alex and Holly, Kieran and Kristina, Emma and Caspar, Richelle and Orson, Eve and Charlie and of course Lacey and Nathan.

Lacey described herself as confident, loud and sassy, however, she revealed during the show that her confidence was a mask for a lot of insecurity she held for herself.

The experts, Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson, decided to pair her with Nathan who shared her strong family values. Fans were excited by the match as Lacey had experience with her sister's ADHD and was uniquely equipped to understand Nathan on that level.

So what else do we know about Lacey? From her age, job and Instagram to her experience getting bullied and her fabulous time on Dress To Impress.

Lacey turned 28 in May of 2024. Picture: Instagram: @lacemartin_

How old is Lacey from MAFS UK?

Lacey was 27 years old when MAFS UK was being filmed and she was paired with Nathan who was just 24 years old at the time.

However, since filming, Lacey celebrated her 28th birthday on 9th May 2024 dressed in a purple body suit. Her star sign is a Taurus and common traits associated with this sign include being practical, loyal and supportive.

What does Lacey from MAFS UK do for work?

Lacey works as an office manager in Hertfordshire, however she’s made a couple of TV appearances in the past including Dress To Impress and a brief stint on Fred’s Last Resort, a hospitality reality show.

I thought I recognised Lacey and Paige (and their mum) They were both on Dress to Impress. Paige was one of three girls dressing a boy then returned as the one picking. “I’m one of a kind baby” #MAFSUK pic.twitter.com/AYXowqjHZM — Linzi Wilkinson (@iamlinzi_) September 17, 2024

Was Lacey from MAFS UK on Dress To Impress?

Both Lacey and her twin sister, Paige, appeared in Dress To Impress in 2020 after Lacey’s sister Paige reportedly signed them up.

Lacey was looking for love back then too, as she was set up with three mystery men in the hopes she’d walk away with a date.

Paige also made her appearance alongside their mother to provide their opinions on the looks Lacey rocks.

Lacey uploaded a segment of their episode to TikTok where the twins were seen trying on outrageously glam outfits on camera and she captioned the footage: "Catch me on dress to impress on ITV2!!!!! Had the best time!!!"

Was Lacey from MAFS UK bullied?

Lacey has openly spoken about her experience getting severely bullied, especially in her childhood on MAFS.

Speaking to the camera, she revealed: "Growing up I was bullied quite badly because growing up people always said how pretty my twin is and how I’m not.”

Addressing her sister then Lacey stated: “Sometimes I feel like it was hard for us because people expect twins to be the same.”

She continued to reveal: “I was bullied about my race because we’re Jamaican and Irish.”

“I definitely was an ugly duckling, I cried all the time… Growing up being bullied because of my appearance definitely took its toll. It just made me question myself - What’s wrong with me?”

There is a three year age gap between Lacey and Nathan. Picture: Channel 4

When speaking to the relationship expert Paul Brunson, Lacey explained that whilst she appeared confident on the show, it was simply a mask, “I put on like a mask, but I was never good enough, I was never number one, so I think that’s definitely played a part in my insecurities now.”

She finally admitted, “My worst fears are that I’m at that altar and I’m not what he wants.”

A fear that almost came true when her on-screen groom thought her twin Paige was to be his face and exclaimed ‘wow’ as she walked down the aisle, an excitement he couldn’t seem to muster a second time when Lacey walked down a few moments later.

But despite that initial stumble, the pair appear to be going strong on the reality show… for now.

What’s Lacey from MAFS UK’s Instagram?

You can find Lacey on Instagram under the handle @lacemartin_ however, she has another Instagram she shares with her sister under the handle @martintwinies_ where they post content together.

