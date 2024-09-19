All The TV Shows The MAFS UK 2024 Cast Have Been On Before

Four cast members have appeared on TV in the past. Picture: Channel 4/Alamy

By Tiasha Debray

A surprising number of the current cast members of Married At First Sight UK 2024 have appeared on TV before. From Charlie to Lacey, here’s what we know.

Married At First Sight UK 2024 has not been holding back when it comes to the brand new cast and their behaviour on and off the show.

With one cast member spending time in a military prison outside the show and another making unnecessarily cruel comments to their on-screen wife, the relationship experts Paul C Brunson, Charlene Douglas and Mel Schilling have their work cut out for them.

With the level of drama coming out of this season, it will come as no surprise that more than a couple of the cast members have appeared on TV before.

From Beauty and The Geek to Dress to Impress, here’s who and what shows the MAFS UK 2024 cast has appeared in the past.

MAFS UK 2024 began on the 16th of September. Picture: Channel 4

In the current cast, the four main culprits for previous television appearances are Lacey Martin, Sacha Jones, Charlie Curtis and Alex Henry.

Sacha starred in Beauty and The Geek in 2022 and appeared in five episodes of the reality show as herself.

The premise of the show pairs MENSA ‘geeks’ with classic bombshell ‘beauties’ as they bring their areas of expertise to overcome challenges and help each other grow.

Not only that, but Sacha also appeared in eight episodes of Beauty School Cop Outs back in 2013, another reality show that follows youths as they enrol in beauty school in Manchester.

Similar to Sacha, Lacey has also appeared in two reality shows in the past, one alongside her twin sister who also stirred drama in the first episode of MAFS UK.

The ‘Martin Sisters’ have appeared in Dress To Impress in 2020 reportedly after Lacey’s sister Paige signed them up. Lacey uploaded a snippet of their episode onto TikTok where the twins were seen trying on different outfits for the camera.

As recently as 2023, Lacey also did a brief stint on Fred’s Last Resort where famous maître d' Fred Sirieix takes 12 young Brits and whips them into shape to run a luxury hotel.

Another clip from Fred’s Last Resort bless Lacey I wanted to give her a big hug if I was there I am so proud of Lacey. She is just like me, I am a very passionate woman, I love her so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Posted by Maxine Martin on Sunday, March 12, 2023

Next up we have Charlie, who’s made waves on Married At First Sight UK with her on-screen wife Eve, however prior to the reality dating show Charlie appeared across from Lindsay Lohan on Lovestruck High, an Amazon production.

Charlie was one of 15 single Brits in 2022, to be shipped off to experience an American high school to find love under the watchful eyes of the Mean Girls star.

Charlie appeared in Prime Video's Lovestruck High. Picture: Alamy

Surprisingly just one groom has been caught out attempting stardom on UK television and he’s the very same groom who’s already in hot water for abandoning his military post to go film MAFS.

Groom Alex Henry reportedly took part in another Channel 4 dating show called Let’s Make A Love Scene but apparently, his episode never made it to air.

