When Does MAFS UK Start In 2024? Air Date, Where To Watch And More

22 August 2024, 16:20 | Updated: 22 August 2024, 17:18

Married At First Sight UK series eight wrapped in November 2023
Married At First Sight UK series eight wrapped in November 2023. Picture: E4

By Tiasha Debray

Married At First Sight UK has dropped its first exclusive clip, but when will it air in the UK? Read on for everything you need to know about MAFS UK 2024 from the start date to when and where to watch it.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As 2024 speeds by, we know it’s that time of the year again as Married At First Sight UK promos begin to appear on our social feeds.

Channel 4 has posted an exclusive clip from the upcoming series of the hit reality show and it's already looking like it’s going to be ridiculously dramatic as we’re introduced to Kristina and Kieran, the groom who decided to play a prank on his wife… during their first meeting on their wedding day.

Fans can expect Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas to return as the relationship experts on the show and after the delicious drama that MAFS Australia served up earlier in the year, expectations are high for the ninth season of the UK version.

So when does MAFS UK 2024 start? When and where will you be able to watch it? Here’s what we know so far.

Fans can expect the relationship experts; Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas to return
Fans can expect the relationship experts; Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas to return. Picture: E4

When does MAFS UK 2024 start?

An official release date has not been published by the show or broadcaster just yet, however, based on previous years we can roughly estimate when you need to clear your schedule.

In the exclusive clip posted by E4, the broadcaster revealed that fans can look forward to the new season next month, in September.

This follows suit with last year's schedule where season eight began on the 18th of September, whereas season seven launched even earlier on the 29th of August the previous year.

So it would probably be wise to keep the second and third week of September pencilled in for the launch, get the gang together, order the pizzas, pour the proseccos and strap in for a wild ride.

MAFS UK 2024 groom pranks his bride with fake teeth in first look

Where can I watch MAFS UK 2024?

MAFS UK 2024 is expected to air on E4 as it has in previous years, it is here that fans will be able to watch the episodes live or on their streaming service after the episode airs.

If the show plans to follow the same pattern it has followed in the past, we expect four episodes a week, from Monday - to Thursday which should broadcast for roughly one hour from 9pm every night.

Who is on MAFS UK 2024?

So far the highly anticipated cast lineup has been kept a secret, but we’ll update this page as soon as it’s released over the coming weeks.

The only couple we’ve met so far are Kieran and Kristina who featured in the first exclusive clip played by E4.

Kieran is a 28-year-old mechanic who seems to have quite the funny bone and he’s been partnered by the experts with 30-year-old dog walker, Kristina, who hopefully shares his love of laughter… otherwise that is going to be one awkward wedding.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Channing Tatum and Naomi Ackie are the stars of Blink Twice

How Channing Tatum And Naomi Ackie Got Into Character For ‘Blink Twice’

Love is Blind UK will have 12 episodes

How Many Episodes Are In Love Is Blind UK? Your Complete Guide

Love is Blind UK is returning for season 2

Love Is Blind UK Will Return For Season 2

Love is Blind UK saw six couples leave the pods together

Are Any Love Is Blind UK Couples Still Together?

Sam Klein had a facial transformation before appearing on Love Is Blind UK

Sam From Love Is Blind UK Documents Before And After Nose Job Transformation

The Love is Blind UK reunion airs on Monday 26th August

When Is The Love Is Blind UK Reunion 2024? When To Watch

Nicole and Benaiah made it to the altar - but are they still together?

Are Nicole And Benaiah Still Together After Love Is Blind UK?

Freddie Powell and Cat Richards partnered up on Love Is Blind UK 2024

Are Freddie And Cat From Love Is Blind UK Still Together?

Maria Benkh and Tom Stroud partnered up in Love Is Blind UK 2024

Are Tom And Maria From Love Is Blind UK Still Together?

Ollie and Demi got engaged on Love is Blind UK

Are Ollie And Demi From Love Is Blind UK Still Together Now?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits