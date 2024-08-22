When Does MAFS UK Start In 2024? Air Date, Where To Watch And More

Married At First Sight UK series eight wrapped in November 2023. Picture: E4

By Tiasha Debray

Married At First Sight UK has dropped its first exclusive clip, but when will it air in the UK? Read on for everything you need to know about MAFS UK 2024 from the start date to when and where to watch it.

As 2024 speeds by, we know it’s that time of the year again as Married At First Sight UK promos begin to appear on our social feeds.

Channel 4 has posted an exclusive clip from the upcoming series of the hit reality show and it's already looking like it’s going to be ridiculously dramatic as we’re introduced to Kristina and Kieran, the groom who decided to play a prank on his wife… during their first meeting on their wedding day.

Fans can expect Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas to return as the relationship experts on the show and after the delicious drama that MAFS Australia served up earlier in the year, expectations are high for the ninth season of the UK version.

So when does MAFS UK 2024 start? When and where will you be able to watch it? Here’s what we know so far.

Fans can expect the relationship experts; Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas to return. Picture: E4

When does MAFS UK 2024 start?

An official release date has not been published by the show or broadcaster just yet, however, based on previous years we can roughly estimate when you need to clear your schedule.

In the exclusive clip posted by E4, the broadcaster revealed that fans can look forward to the new season next month, in September.

This follows suit with last year's schedule where season eight began on the 18th of September, whereas season seven launched even earlier on the 29th of August the previous year.

So it would probably be wise to keep the second and third week of September pencilled in for the launch, get the gang together, order the pizzas, pour the proseccos and strap in for a wild ride.

MAFS UK 2024 groom pranks his bride with fake teeth in first look

Where can I watch MAFS UK 2024?

MAFS UK 2024 is expected to air on E4 as it has in previous years, it is here that fans will be able to watch the episodes live or on their streaming service after the episode airs.

If the show plans to follow the same pattern it has followed in the past, we expect four episodes a week, from Monday - to Thursday which should broadcast for roughly one hour from 9pm every night.

Who is on MAFS UK 2024?

So far the highly anticipated cast lineup has been kept a secret, but we’ll update this page as soon as it’s released over the coming weeks.

The only couple we’ve met so far are Kieran and Kristina who featured in the first exclusive clip played by E4.

Kieran is a 28-year-old mechanic who seems to have quite the funny bone and he’s been partnered by the experts with 30-year-old dog walker, Kristina, who hopefully shares his love of laughter… otherwise that is going to be one awkward wedding.

