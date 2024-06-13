What Happened To MAFS’ Timothy And Lucinda? From Besties To Blocked

The expert paired Lucinda Light and Timothy Smith together in MAFS Australia 2024. Picture: Instagram: @lucindaslight/Channel Nine

By Tiasha Debray

MAFS Australia’s Lucinda Light and Timothy Smith were fan favourites from the 2024 season of the TV show. They left the experiment as best friends, but now they’ve blocked one another. Here’s what we know.

Married At First Sight Australia wrapped up its UK broadcast in April and boy, oh boy, did the show deliver the goods.

From cheating scandals, to reunion stormouts, from casual drug smuggling past to a complete wife swap between Lauren Dunn, Jonathan ‘Jono’ McCullough and Ellie Dix - it was wild.

The experts Alessandra Rampolla, Mel Schilling and John Aiken had their hands full managing the cast, however, it seems they took delight in watching a beautiful friendship grow between fan favourites Lucinda Light and Timothy Smith.

The pair didn’t manage to connect romantically, however, a very strong and firm friendship appeared to have formed, and it lasted outside the experience, or so we thought.

It seems like recently something has gone down between the friends that has resulted in them seemingly blocking each other.

Lucinda Light and Timothy Smith ended the experience as friends. Picture: Channel Nine

Have MAFS’ Timothy and Lucinda blocked each other?

It appears that Timothy and Lucinda are no longer on speaking terms and all signs point towards them having blocked each other on Instagram.

As far as fans were concerned, everything was right as rain, both Lucinda and Timothy had established a friendship on the reality show and been seen regularly hanging out, not just with one another, but with their fellow cast mates from the social experiment.

The ex-couple had also particularly gotten close with Andrea Thompson, who had been paired up with Richard Sauerman on the show.

Lucinda and Timothy were a slow burn throughout the experiment. Picture: Channel Nine

As recently as the 16th of April 2024, Lucinda uploaded a series of photos on her Instagram of the two, with the caption, “Caught up with this divine hunk of spunk recently in Sydney!”

“Tim & I proceeded to ping pong back and forth our usual pr**k/b**ch dialogue as recent divorcees! Love ya Timbo!” she finished off with a hashtag calling him a ‘pr**k’ in an affectionate manner.

Just two days later, Lucinda posted again, this time a collage of a number of the cast members including Tim, with the caption, “I made some really treasured friendships on the experiment and it’s been ace to hang outside of the show & kick it with these legends!”

But after that, it’s been radio silence on sharing love for her on-screen husband.

MAFS Lucinda and Timothy both chose to leave the experiment before final vows. Picture: Instagram: @lucindaslight

Whilst Lucinda’s been booked and busy, doing magazine covers, expanding her business and even organising a tour around the UK, fans have noticed that not is all as it seems with the pair.

First and foremost, they not only don’t follow each other on Instagram any longer, but it also seems they’ve blocked one another.

The ex-couple no longer has any tagged photos together, and that is normally the first to go if one’s taken the step to block the other.

Timothy Smith and Lucinda Light no longer follow one another on Instagram. Picture: Instagram: @timsmith_melbourne/@lucindaslight

What happened between MAFS Australia’s Timothy and Lucinda?

Neither Timothy nor Lucinda have publicly commented on the unfollowing/blocking however earlier in June Timothy uploaded a TikTok that could shed more light on the situation.

In what was shared as a motivation video Timothy told his followers “As I went about my day yesterday, it made me think about time and how valuable time is. If people don’t respect your time - and respect is a big word - if they don’t appreciate or respect the time that you give people, cut them out. Get rid of them,” he said in the video.

“Time is the most valuable commodity that we have. We give it out so flippantly for free, and if you don’t respect it and appreciate it, then get rid of them. Don’t let anyone waste one minute of your life and time because if they don’t respect it, they don’t deserve to have it.”

There has been some speculation online that this video could have been prompted by something Lucinda had done, but there is no confirmation of that.

The irony here is that one of the biggest fights between Timothy and Lucinda on the show happened during the homestays and it was about Timothy not respecting Lucinda’s time when he left her waiting up for him for hours whilst he drank with his friends.

An anonymous source spoke to Yahoo! Lifestyle claiming to be one of the MAFS contestants and they revealed that there may be some bitterness between the two as Lucinda’s professional life has flourished post-show.

“There’s a lot of resentment towards Lucinda because she’s getting the most work and opportunities,” the source claimed.

Another unnamed contestant spoke to the publication and though they appeared baffled by the news the two were no longer following each other on Instagram.

They admitted that because of Lucinda’s success, she might have become “too busy” to nourish friendships in her life - which ties in with the message Timothy posted on his TikTok.

