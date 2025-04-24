You season 5 soundtrack: Every song from Taylor Swift to Olivia Rodrigo

From the likes of Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo to Hozier and Chappell Roan, here's all the songs in You season 5.

You season 5 is finally here, Joe Goldberg has returned and once again, he's brought an incredible soundtrack with him. So, what songs on the You season 5 soundtrack? Here's the full list.

Starring Penn Badgley as everyone's favourite murderer Joe, You season 5 sees the serial killer back in New York City. From the likes of Chappell Roan and Olivia Rodrigo to Hozier and Billie Eilish, the brand new season is soundtracked with big pop hits, indie numbers and iconic classics.

And yes, following on from season 3's spectacular 'Exile' moment and the 'Anti-Hero' needle drop at the end of season 4, You season 5's final episode includes another Taylor Swift track...

Here's every song featured in You season 5, listed episode-by-episode.

What songs are in You season 5?

Joe Goldberg appears to have an affair with new character Bronte, played by Madeline Brewer
Joe Goldberg appears to have an affair with new character Bronte, played by Madeline Brewer. Picture: Netflix

You season 5 episode 1 songs

  • Hozier - 'Too Sweet'
  • Justice & Tame Impala - 'One Night/All Night'
  • Jalen Ngonda - 'If You Don't Want My Love'
  • Sade - 'Your Love Is King'
  • Hank Williams - 'Lost Highway'

You season 5 episode 2 songs

  • Glass Animals - 'On the Run'
  • FISHER & Aatig - 'Take It Off'

You season 5 episode 3 songs

  • Rob Simonsen - 'Night Drive'

You season 5 episode 4 songs

  • Mitski - 'Washing Machine Heart'
  • Say She She - 'Pink Roses'
  • Nilüfer Yanya - 'try'

You season 5 episode 5 songs

  • The xx - 'Fiction'
Penn Badgley and Charlotte Ritchie return in You season 5
Penn Badgley and Charlotte Ritchie return in You season 5. Picture: Netflix

You season 5 episode 6 songs

  • Charli xcx - 'Boys'
  • Nation of Language - 'Weak In Your Light'

You season 5 episode 7 songs

  • Fontaines D.C. - 'Starburster'
  • Nat King Cole - 'L-O-V-E'

You season 5 episode 8 songs

  • Domino Kirke - 'Teething'

You season 5 episode 9 songs

  • Chappell Roan - 'Picture You'
  • Olivia Rodrigo - ‘Vampire’

You season 5 episode 10 songs

  • The National ft. Sufjan Stevens - ‘Once Upon A Poolside’
  • Taylor Swift - ‘Guilty As Sin?’
  • Van Morrison - ‘Crazy Love’
  • Billie Eilish - ‘Happier Than Ever’
  • Elton John - ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’
  • Thom Yorke ft. Radiohead - ‘Creep (Very 2021 RMX)’

