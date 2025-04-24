You season 5 soundtrack: Every song from Taylor Swift to Olivia Rodrigo

By Katie Louise Smith

From the likes of Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo to Hozier and Chappell Roan, here's all the songs in You season 5.

You season 5 is finally here, Joe Goldberg has returned and once again, he's brought an incredible soundtrack with him. So, what songs on the You season 5 soundtrack? Here's the full list.

Starring Penn Badgley as everyone's favourite murderer Joe, You season 5 sees the serial killer back in New York City. From the likes of Chappell Roan and Olivia Rodrigo to Hozier and Billie Eilish, the brand new season is soundtracked with big pop hits, indie numbers and iconic classics.

And yes, following on from season 3's spectacular 'Exile' moment and the 'Anti-Hero' needle drop at the end of season 4, You season 5's final episode includes another Taylor Swift track...

Here's every song featured in You season 5, listed episode-by-episode.

What songs are in You season 5?

Joe Goldberg appears to have an affair with new character Bronte, played by Madeline Brewer. Picture: Netflix

You season 5 episode 1 songs

Hozier - 'Too Sweet'

Justice & Tame Impala - 'One Night/All Night'

Jalen Ngonda - 'If You Don't Want My Love'

Sade - 'Your Love Is King'

Hank Williams - 'Lost Highway'

You season 5 episode 2 songs

Glass Animals - 'On the Run'

FISHER & Aatig - 'Take It Off'

You season 5 episode 3 songs

Rob Simonsen - 'Night Drive'

You season 5 episode 4 songs

Mitski - 'Washing Machine Heart'

Say She She - 'Pink Roses'

Nilüfer Yanya - 'try'

You season 5 episode 5 songs

The xx - 'Fiction'

Penn Badgley and Charlotte Ritchie return in You season 5. Picture: Netflix

You season 5 episode 6 songs

Charli xcx - 'Boys'

Nation of Language - 'Weak In Your Light'

You season 5 episode 7 songs

Fontaines D.C. - 'Starburster'

Nat King Cole - 'L-O-V-E'

You season 5 episode 8 songs

Domino Kirke - 'Teething'

You season 5 episode 9 songs

Chappell Roan - 'Picture You'

Olivia Rodrigo - ‘Vampire’

You season 5 episode 10 songs

The National ft. Sufjan Stevens - ‘Once Upon A Poolside’

Taylor Swift - ‘Guilty As Sin?’

Van Morrison - ‘Crazy Love’

Billie Eilish - ‘Happier Than Ever’

Elton John - ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’

Thom Yorke ft. Radiohead - ‘Creep (Very 2021 RMX)’

