Are Shock MAFS Australia Couple Jonathan And Ellie Still Together?

26 March 2024, 12:48

MAFS viewers will be shocked to hear of Jonathan and Ellie's romance
MAFS viewers will be shocked to hear of Jonathan and Ellie's romance. Picture: Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Jonathan and Ellie spark surprise relationship outside of the experiment - here's a look at how they got together and if they're still a couple now.

A series of Married At First Sight Australia isn't complete without a cheating scandal and this year it comes in the surprising form of Jonathan McCullough and Ellie Dix.

As it currently stands in the UK, Jonathan, nicknamed Jono, and his official MAFS pairing Lauren are still together and getting stronger and stronger, so it comes as a surprise to hear he made a connection outside of the experiment.

Ellie, who was coupled up with Ben, is also working on things with her husband, however, it's no secret how hard she's been finding his on and off behaviour, particularly when it comes to her core dreams around having children.

So as news of their relationship sends shockwaves across the show, how exactly did they get together? And are Ellie and Jono still in a relationship now? Here's what we know. Spoilers ahead!

MAFS couple Jono and Lauren appeared to be a strong couple
MAFS couple Jono and Lauren appeared to be a strong couple. Picture: Lauren/Instagram

How did MAFS Australia's Ellie and Jonathan get together?

Despite viewers thinking things have all been going well between Jonathan and wife Lauren, it gets rocky when it's revealed he'd been secretly texting Ellie.

At this point, Ellie and husband Ben have left the experiment after she decided his conflicting actions and words were not enough for her.

Talking to Daily Mail Australia about the upcoming commitment ceremony scenes, a source said: "Lauren had no idea that Jono kept in contact with Ellie and found out during filming, and boy was she not happy.

"She was completely gobsmacked and felt humiliated by the end."

It's reported while they stayed in contact with one another, Ellie and Jonathan didn't actually begin anything romantic until after the show's Final Vows, where Jono and Lauren officially part ways.

They organised a real-life meeting days after and they both felt an "undeniable chemistry" between them.

MAFS Ellie and Ben depart the experiment as she struggles with his changing behaviour
MAFS Ellie and Ben depart the experiment as she struggles with his changing behaviour. Picture: Channel 4

Are MAFS Jonathan and Ellie still together now?

As the show is still running in the UK, the cast are unable to confirm or deny parts of their life until the show has officially finished.

However, gathering from recent reports, Ellie and Jonathan are still very much happy and in the early stages of their relationship.

They were snapped on a beach together in March and it's reported they attend the MAFS Australia reunion together too.

