MAFS Australia’s Sara Claims She And Eden Are ‘No Longer Friends’

MAFS Sara Mesa has claimed she and Eden Harper are no longer friends. Picture: Instagram: @saramessy @edenharper

By Tiasha Debray

Married At First Sight Australia’s Sara has publicly posted on Instagram where she said she doesn’t consider her and fellow cast member Eden Harper to be friends anymore.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

MAFS Australia 2024 had to have been considered one of the wildest seasons of reality television to exist, from Jack Dunkley’s cheating allegations to Timothy Smith’s drug smuggling past and finally to the wife swap scandal of the season.

Experts Alessandra Rampolla, Mel Schilling and John Aiken had their hands full this year trying to keep the cast both in line and accountable for their actions.

But with the experiment over, relationships that once existed when they were stuck together day in and day out seemed to have crumbled and friends Eden Harper and Sara Mesa were no exception.

The experts paired Sara Mesa and Tim Calwell together on MAFS Australia 2024. Picture: Channel Nine

Even if the romantic relationships couldn't make it through the experiment, one would hope the strong female friendships built along the way would.

After all Cassandra, Lucinda and Andrea have managed to stay not only in touch but remain close to one another.

The other friendship group in the experiment was Sara, Lauren and Eden, but alas things weren't as smooth sailing for them.

It may not come as a surprise to fans of the show, as it was Eden’s interference that caused a huge rift between Sara and her on-screen husband Tim Calwell, after Eden revealed Sara had emotionally cheated on him by going to visit her ex-boyfriend behind his back.

Despite throwing her under the bus, Eden and Sara’s relationship seemed relatively unaffected on the show, with no actual fights breaking out between them.

However, in a recent Instagram Q&A Sara has revealed that whilst she’s maintained her relationship with Lauren, her and Eden no longer speak.

After a fan asked whether Eden’s choice to expose Sara the way she did had affected their friendship, Sara responded. “Yes, Eden and I are no longer friends. I really did cherish our friendship at the beginning.”

Sara Mesa responded during an Instagram Q&A. Picture: Instagram: @saramessy

“As someone who doesn’t have family in Australia, my friends are like my family. I tend to get to trust people easily when I feel a connection!”

She went on to say, “I only knew Eden a short amount of time but I felt close to her.”

“She may not say the same but everyone is entitled to feel how they want. I have no hard feelings for Eden.”Sara didn’t leave much room for interpretation and Eden has yet to respond in any way, however, both brides didn’t manage to last in the outside world with their grooms.

In fact, the only couple that seems to be together still from the experiment is Jack and Tori Adams, the most unlikely of the lot.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.