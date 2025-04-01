Here's everything MAFS Australia's Jacqui actually wrote on her 'rap sheet' for Ryan

MAFS Australia's Jacqui shares unedited 'rap sheet' about Ryan. Picture: Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

MAFS Australia's Jacqui's 'rap sheet' about Ryan was actually much longer than viewers were shown.

Married at First Sight Australia has seen one of the most turbulent couples in its history with Ryan and Jacqui. Anyone watching the show will know that it seems like they go from love to hate in a matter of seconds, which Jacqui has blamed on the editing.

Regarding the editing, she has also claimed the 'rap sheet' she wrote about Ryan was actually much longer than what was shown on the show. Viewers will remember seeing Jacqui sit Ryan down in their apartment where she read him a letter of things she wasn't happy about in their relationship.

The focus was mainly on how he had dropped her during their first dance on their wedding day and she broke into tears telling him "sorry is not enough". Then came the fact that it took him three weeks to buy her flowers.

But now Jacqui has revealed everything else that was in the letter. (Strap in, it's quite a ride!)

Jacqui sat Ryan down and read out her 'rap sheet'. Picture: Nine

Jacqui handed the list over to So Dramatic! where the host read it in full. Referring to a comment made on their honeymoon, Jacqui said in the letter: "The joke ‘these big arms get women pregnant’ is not funny."

She then listed the reasons why she did not find the joke funny, saying that it "reduces women to mere objects for sexual purposes", was "reinforcing harmful stereotypes" about women, "trivialises" pregnancy, and "promotes a toxic version of masculinity that many find unappealing".

Since filming, Ryan has alleged that Jacqui brought this up during a commitment ceremony and said it alluded to sexual assault. He told the Daily Mail that production cut filming immediately and the show went into "crisis talks".

"It was the most surreal, horrifying moment of my life," Ryan said.

The moment Ryan dropped Jacqui at their wedding. Picture: Nine

Jacqui's 'rap sheet' then went on to address their home stay, she wrote: "Then came the living conditions. I felt like you gave the scraps of your comfort and didn’t really consider me."

During the home stay, Jacqui burst into tears and said to the camera that Ryan's home suggested he was "lonely" and reminded her of "the elderly".

But perhaps the most brutal part of the letter is where she asks him to do research on how to be funny. She wrote: "On your sense of humour, I need you to never comment or joke or adopt a joke about a woman’s appearance again. I need you to know that when I call myself ‘crazy eyes’, it’s a self-deprecating coping mechanism. When you do it, it’s not nice."

In front of the rest of the cast, Jacqui did defend Ryan saying she had crazy eyes during a dinner party where she claimed it was a compliment.

Ryan and Jacqui sat and discussed the 'rap sheet'. Picture: Nine

Then giving advice, Jacqui's letter read: "The reason why you shouldn’t comment on a woman’s appearance in a negative tone is the same reason why you shouldn’t insult a man by saying he’s got a small peepee. It’s objectification. It’s mean and hurtful.

"I’d love you to make more self-deprecating jokes about yourself. I’d also love you to develop a new sense of humour called wit. One solution is you can do this by researching it online."

