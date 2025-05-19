MAFS Australia's Veronica's 'salty' reaction to Eliot's post-show fame
19 May 2025, 17:41 | Updated: 19 May 2025, 17:45
Married at First Sight Australia bride Veronica is reportedly 'salty' over her show husband Eliot's success after the show.
If you've been following along with the Married at First Sight Australia fall-out online you'll be well aware that Eliot Donovan has won over fans of the show with his ever growing social media presence.
At the time of writing, Eliot has over 280,000 TikTok followers and while the show was airing a lot of his content was mocking his second show wife, Veronica Cloherty. It turns out, she doesn't much like that!
According to Daily Mail insiders, Veronica feels "bitter, blindsided and embarrassed" by Eliot's success as she sports a humble 41,000 followers on Instagram.
"She genuinely thought she'd walk out of this with a six-figure following and a career in the spotlight. Instead, she's gained barely any traction online - and everyone's turned on her," the insider revealed.
One particular moment from Eliot and Veronica's relationship that has gone viral is when Veronica said, "Do not raise you voice at me" even though Eliot didn't appear to be raising his voice.
Eliot reacted to this with a skit on his TikTok and it now has 4.6 million views and over 3000 comments all in favour of him. One user commented: "Veronica is just going by what Lauren said to her.. she was waiting for this, very abusive behaviour."
The 35-year-old groom began the show with Lauren Hall but left the experiment less than 48 hours into it, which led to backlash from viewers. However his time on the show with Veronica rid him of the 'villain' narrative. Under the TikTok one fan wrote: "The way she single-handedly has made us all forgive him and feel bad for him is so crazy."
The insider added that Veronica didn't predict the public reacting as they have, adding: "She thought Eliot would get slammed, and she'd be the one walking away loved by the public.
"She didn't expect everyone to fall in love with him - and she certainly didn't expect to be the one copping backlash. She's salty. Really salty."
The actress has been accused of "acting" while on the show in a bid to stay on the series for longer but speaking to Daily Mail Australia, she seemingly shut this down when she said she found the experiment easier than acting.
She said: "I actually found being in the experiment so much easier and so much less pressure than performing as an actor because I didn't have to hit any lines or marks."
Discussing the future of her career the insider added: "She thought this would boost her acting career. But now she's dealing with the fallout of being seen as manipulative, fame-hungry, and out of touch.
"She's even more frustrated because Eliot's being showered with praise while she's being trolled online."
Speaking to Yahoo! Eliot said despite fan speculation he hopes Veronica wasn't acting on the show, saying: "I had real feelings towards her and it would be humiliating to find out that she was just paid as an actress. I honestly, really hope that that's not the case"
