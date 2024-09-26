MAFS UK's Nathan stuns viewers with savage Adam comment at first dinner party

Nathan quizzed Adam at the first MAFS UK 2024 dinner party. Picture: Channel 4

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight's Nathan has won over viewers after he put it straight to fellow groom Adam at the first dinner party.

After some blissful and some less-so-blissful honeymoons, the Married at First Sight 2024 brides and grooms came together for the very first dinner party of the series.

While couples like Kristina and Kieran stayed in their loved-up bubble, couples like Alex and Holly, and Polly and Adam found themselves in some drama as they gathered for dinner and drinks with everyone.

Adam, who clearly had eyes for the 'petite and brunette' Lacey, had said that on a scale of 1-10 – 1 being 'hate their guts' and 10 being 'I love you' – he would place his wife Polly at a 4 because he is not attracted to her.

As the comments spread around the room and got misinterpreted, when Polly heard the news she thought he had called her looks a 4 out of 10. Even though that wasn't exactly what he said, Adam maintained that he didn't want to "rip her clothes off" because she wasn't his "type".

Nathan challenged Adam at the first dinner party. Picture: Channel 4

This comes after viewers were in uproar that Adam was rejecting Polly and her looks despite sleeping with her on their wedding night.

At the dinner party, Adam opened up to Nathan, who is married to Lacey, about how he didn't fancy Polly. He said that apart from looks, she 'ticked' all the boxes for him. Nathan quizzed: "In itself, do you not find that attractive or does it have to be physical?"

"I do find that attractive, of course, but for me to want to rip someone's clothes off, I've got to want to rip your clothes off," Adam said with an emphasis on 'your'.

Then Nathan delivered the line that won fans over, simply saying: "Would you say you're like quite superficial then? Like you go for looks?"

Although he admitted his ADHD made it hard for him to engage in a deep conversation with his wife during their honeymoon, Nathan was able to put it straight to Adam when it came to discussing how he viewed Polly which had viewers applauding him.

MAFS UK's Adam admits he still doesn't really fancy Polly

Fans of the show flocked to X/Twitter to share their appreciation for Nathan. "I was surprised Nathan came out with this but good on him," one user wrote.

Another said: "The delivery was just perfect too."

Many said they were initially unsure about Nathan but now their opinion has completely changed, one viewer said: "Wow completely changed my opinion on Nathan tonight, I think he must be slightly intimidated/shy around Lacy but wow his observation skills and straight to the point approach, really looking forward to seeing more of him."

Following a similar sentiment another said: "I have literally developed a s--t ton of respect for Nathan. He was spot on with everything he said to Adam."

‘Would you say you’re quite superficial then?’



Ok, I love Nathan now.🤣🤣🤣 #MAFSUK🤵🏾 pic.twitter.com/2nS8lyGVpY — MAFS Hysteria (@MAFShysteria) September 25, 2024

Even the experts applauded Nathan's direct line of questioning with Paul Brunson exclaiming: "Nathan on the question!".

Following Nathan's comments, Adam insisted that he wasn't superficial before adding: "I'm 33 now, I know what I want and I'm not gonna settle unless I've got perfection."

"Whoa, did he just say that? 'I'm not gonna settle unless I've got perfection'," Mel Schilling said in astonishment.

