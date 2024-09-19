Exclusive

Paul C Brunson On How MAFS UK Is Like ‘Free Therapy’ For Viewers

19 September 2024, 08:15 | Updated: 19 September 2024, 09:08

Paul from MAFS UK popped into Capital Breakfast
Paul from MAFS UK popped into Capital Breakfast. Picture: E4/Global

By Kathryn Knight

Paul C Brunson is aware that viewers watching MAFS UK are also taking onboard the relationship experts’ advice.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Paul C Brunson is a relationship expert alongside Charlene Douglas and Mel Schilling on Married at First Sight UK, acting as a relationship counsellor to the contestants and their couples after they say ‘I do’ to complete strangers and try to give a proper marriage ago.

As viewers tune into MAFS UK every week Monday to Thursday, as well as watching the couples receive advice on their relationships, the audience are taking things onboard too, with Capital Breakfast’s Chris Stark admitting he and his wife resonate with some of the situations.

So while he was on Capital Breakfast the guys asked Paul about how he measures the show’s success and Paul said it’s also about the audience becoming better, based on what they can learn from the situations that play out on the experiment.

Paul Brunson is one of the relationship experts on MAFS UK
Paul Brunson is one of the relationship experts on MAFS UK. Picture: E4

He said: “This is such a brilliant point because success can be determined in many different ways. For me it’s people literally becoming better and that means, not just are they leaving experiment with a partner? Or maybe they leave and then they enter a partnership that’s not with someone we matched them with. So it’s about them being better but also about the audience becoming better.”

He acknowledged the show is almost like free therapy for those watching at home.

Paul continued: “One of the most challenging aspects to me, but one of the most rewarding is when we’re giving advice to the couple on the couch, but I know there are millions of people at home that don’t have access to therapy and this may be the only opportunity that they get. To me, that’s also a part of the success.”

The MAFS UK 2024 contestants
The MAFS UK 2024 contestants. Picture: E4

The relationship expert, who’s also the Head of Global Research at Tinder, also spoke about the one reason couples breakup and why constant Alex ‘didn’t make the right move’ at the very start of the experiment.

You can watch the full interview with MAFS UK’s Paul on Global Player now.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Joey Essex and Jessy Potts have split after Love Island

Why Joey Essex And Jessy Potts Split Two Months After Love Island

Love Island

Uglies 2: Pretties Movie Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Book Plot And News

Will There Be An Uglies 2? Pretties Movie Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Book Plot And News

Uglies Author Responds To Criticism That Joey King Is "Too Pretty" To Play Tally

Uglies Author Responds To Criticism That Joey King Is "Too Pretty" To Play Tally

Is Riley Gay In Inside Out 2? Her Relationship With Val Explained

Inside Out 2 Team Were Reportedly Told To Make Riley "Less Gay"

What days can I watch Married At First Sight?

What Days Is Married At First Sight UK On?

Kristina stars in MAFS UK 2024

Who is Kristina from MAFS UK 2024? Age, Job, Instagram And Where She’s From

Fans are asking whether Ashley Park is a singer

Does Ashley Park Sing In Emily In Paris?

Get to know MAFS' Nathan

Facts About Nathan From MAFS UK - Age, Job, Instagram And Where He’s From

Nicola Coughlan Fans Slam "Disrespectful" Red Carpet Treatment After Emmys Video Goes Viral

Nicola Coughlan Fans Slam "Disrespectful" Red Carpet Treatment After Emmys Video Goes Viral
Agatha All Along cast reveal their dream musicals, nightmare performances, perfect fan edit songs and more

Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits