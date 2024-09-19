Exclusive

Paul C Brunson On How MAFS UK Is Like ‘Free Therapy’ For Viewers

Paul from MAFS UK popped into Capital Breakfast. Picture: E4/Global

By Kathryn Knight

Paul C Brunson is aware that viewers watching MAFS UK are also taking onboard the relationship experts’ advice.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Paul C Brunson is a relationship expert alongside Charlene Douglas and Mel Schilling on Married at First Sight UK, acting as a relationship counsellor to the contestants and their couples after they say ‘I do’ to complete strangers and try to give a proper marriage ago.

As viewers tune into MAFS UK every week Monday to Thursday, as well as watching the couples receive advice on their relationships, the audience are taking things onboard too, with Capital Breakfast’s Chris Stark admitting he and his wife resonate with some of the situations.

So while he was on Capital Breakfast the guys asked Paul about how he measures the show’s success and Paul said it’s also about the audience becoming better, based on what they can learn from the situations that play out on the experiment.

Paul Brunson is one of the relationship experts on MAFS UK. Picture: E4

He said: “This is such a brilliant point because success can be determined in many different ways. For me it’s people literally becoming better and that means, not just are they leaving experiment with a partner? Or maybe they leave and then they enter a partnership that’s not with someone we matched them with. So it’s about them being better but also about the audience becoming better.”

He acknowledged the show is almost like free therapy for those watching at home.

Paul continued: “One of the most challenging aspects to me, but one of the most rewarding is when we’re giving advice to the couple on the couch, but I know there are millions of people at home that don’t have access to therapy and this may be the only opportunity that they get. To me, that’s also a part of the success.”

The MAFS UK 2024 contestants. Picture: E4

The relationship expert, who’s also the Head of Global Research at Tinder, also spoke about the one reason couples breakup and why constant Alex ‘didn’t make the right move’ at the very start of the experiment.

You can watch the full interview with MAFS UK’s Paul on Global Player now.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.