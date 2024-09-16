Who Are The Experts On Married At First Sight UK?

Meet Mel, Charlene and Paul from MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

By Abbie Reynolds

As Married At First Sight UK 2024 begins meet the experts - Paul C Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas.

Married At First Sight UK is back for 2024 as 16 single men and women come together in the hopes that they'll fall in love at the altar!

The couples are brilliantly picked by relationship wizards Paul C Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas. Experts Paul, Mel and Charlene each have a few MAFS seasons under there belt so they're not new to this.

After the weddings it's the experts job to help guide the couples through newly-wed life as they meet for their commitment ceremony once a week.

So as MAFS UK 2024 kicks off let's get to know Paul, Mel and Charlene a little better and find out how they earned the title of being an 'expert' in the field of love.

Paul, Mel and Charlene are the experts for MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4

Who is MAFS expert Charlene Douglas?

42-year-old Charlene is a registered couples counsellor and intimacy coach who is one of the experts on MAFS UK 2024.

While studying Charlene developed an interest in teaching and began teaching sexual health to students in 2010. The expert is also an author and her book Come Closer: Everything You Ever Wanted to Ask a Sex and Relationship Therapist came out just three months before Married at First Sight UK 2024 aired.

She first joined the show in 2021 and has also appeared as a Sex Therapist on E4's The Sex Clinic. Outside of her TV career she leads group workshops in London and supports couples and individuals in her private practice.

Is MAFS' Charlene Douglas married and does she have children?

Despite expertly advising the couples on the show, Charlene is not currently married. She also once said that she was put off having children "for life".

Speaking to The Express she said: "I think sex education has definitely got much better at school. In my day, I remember the girls and boys were separated.

“I found out about childbirth, which put me off for life. And it's the secret that you weren't really supposed to tell the boys about."

Charlene is back for MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Instagram

Who is MAFS expert Paul Brunson?

50-year-old Paul Brunson is a professional matchmaker and certified life coach who is an expert on MAFS UK 2024.

Paul joined the show back in 2020 and has been a go to host ever since. He also works on another fan-favourite relationship show Celebs Go Dating and is a relationship consultant on Lorraine.

Born in the US, Paul began his working career in investment banking and business before making the transition to matchmaking.

His book Find Love launched this year which even includes the Long-Term Relationship Satisfaction Scale (LRSS) which he developed with a top psychologist.

Is MAFS' Paul Brunson married and does he have children?

Yes, Paul has been happily married to his wife Jill Brunson since 2000 and they have two sons, Kingston and Liam.

Jill Brunson and Paul Brunson tied the knot in 2000. Picture: Getty

Who is MAFS expert Mel Schilling?

52-year-old Mel a relationship coach from Australia and is an expert on MAFS UK 2024.

Mel has been on the show since 2015 and, unsurprisingly, features as an expert on Married at First Sight Australia as well. She has over twenty years of experience as a qualified specialist in human behavioural performance, so she can smell a toxic partner a mile off.

When it comes to her educational background she has a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology as well as a Graduate Diploma in Psychology.

Is MAFS' Mel Schilling married and does she have children?

Yes, In 2020 she got married to her Northern Irish husband Gareth Brisbane - no, it wasn't marriage at first sight - and they share a nine-year-old daughter called Maddie.

Mel Schilling with her husband and daughter. Picture: Instagram

Mel has opened up about her battle with colon cancer and recently finished undergoing chemotherapy following surgery to remove a tumour.

Recently she gave her fans an update saying her energy was back and she was "determined" to get better as she returned to Australia to film a new season of MAFS AUS.

