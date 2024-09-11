Chloe Burrows Joins MAFS UK As New Podcast Host

Chloe Burrows is the new host of the MAFS UK podcast. Picture: Getty/E4

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island star Chloe Burrows has joined the cast of Married at First Sight UK, as the new podcast host.

Married at First Sight UK returns on 16th September and ahead of its launch Chloe Burrows, who appeared on Love Island season 7, has been announced the official host of the show’s podcast, Married at First Sight: It's Official.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Chloe wrote to her 1.8 million followers: “GUYSSS it’s official!! I am the OFFICIAL HOST OF THE @e4mafsuk ITS OFFICIAL PODCAST!! Coming to you live and direct every Thursday on your TELLY ALSO!!!!

“PINNCCHHHH MEEEEEEEE!!!! I can’t wait to get started and join the MAFS family!! also love you forever @e4grams.”

Love Island star Tasha Ghouri replied: “Yes girl! Love this for you!” While Chloe’s BFF Millie Court commented: “Woo!”

Chloe Burrows is hosting the MAFS UK podcast. Picture: Getty

Liberty Poole, who appeared on the same series as Chloe, replied: “Yay! Couldn’t think of anyone better for the job congrats Chlo.”

The podcast will see Chloe delving into each week’s action amongst the couples, with some of the brides and grooms, experts and celeb super fans appearing on the show.

Married at First Sight UK 2024 starts on 16th September at 9pm on E4, with a brand new lineup of singles hoping to meet ‘the one’ at the altar.

The contestants will marry a stranger before going on their honeymoon together, moving in together and attending regular dinner parties with the other couples.

Chloe Burrows rose to fame on Love Island season 7. Picture: Getty

There will also be weekly commitment ceremonies with the relationship experts Charlene Douglas, Mel Schilling and Paul Brunson.

Chloe will host the weekly podcast which is also set to air on TV too.

She’s no stranger to hosting a podcast given she has one of her own called Chloe Vs The World where she chats to TikTok influencers and other reality TV stars.

