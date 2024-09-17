Who Is Kieran From MAFS UK 2024? Age, Job, Height, Instagram And Where He’s From

17 September 2024, 12:05

Kieran stars in MAFS UK 2024
Kieran stars in MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram: @kieranchapmannn

By Tiasha Debray

Kieran was one of the first grooms to get married on Married At First Sight UK. Here’s what you need to know about him from his age, job, height and Instagram to where he’s from.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK is back in 2024 and the drama has already spilt outside the show. With a whole new cast, means a whole lot of new trouble in the weeks the show will be broadcast.

With the return of the relationship experts, Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas and a cast member already having spent some time in military jail after filming wrapped, series nine has already grabbed our attention.

Speaking of grabbing our attention, one groom was impossible to miss, pocket rocket Kieran Chapman, who wed Kristina Goodsell in the first episode.

The excitable couple won the hearts of the nation very quickly, but we want to know more about the good-natured funny man. So from his age, job, height and Instagram to where he’s from, here’s what we know about Kieran.

The experts paired Kieran up with Kristina in MAFS UK 2024
The experts paired Kieran up with Kristina in MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4

How old is Kieran from MAFS UK?

Kieran was born on the 23rd of November, 1995 which means he turned 28 years old in 2023.

His star sign is Sagittarius and traits attributed to this sign include adventurous, freedom-loving and animal lovers which all seem to add up with what we know about the MAFS contestant.

Kieran is 28 years old
Kieran is 28 years old. Picture: Instagram: @kieranchapmannn

What is MAFS UK Kieran's job?

Kieran worked as a mechanic in Newcastle and on his Instagram, he promoted himself as ‘The Van Doctor.’

‘The Van Doctor’ is his mobile mechanic service that he started in 2023 which hired ex-Ford trained technicians to do mechanic callouts to their customers in the area.

Prior to this, Kieran had worked as a clown after finishing his mechanics apprenticeship. The MAFS contestant went as far as to have joined the circus for a long while.

Kieran has a passion for the outdoors
Kieran has a passion for the outdoors. Picture: Instagram: @kieranchapmannn

Where is Kieran from MAFS UK from?

MAFS UK groom Kieran comes from Newcastle, but he stays clear of the city and lives in isolation in a static caravan in the middle of the woods with his dog.

His choice to do so was the cause of some nerves at his wedding, but after finding out about his living situation, his bride Kristina was actually moved to tears.

How tall is Kieran from MAFS UK?

Kieran was incredibly nervous about his height prior to meeting Kristina, he wanted a wife shorter than him and kept joking that one of them would flee the wedding if that wasn’t the case.

Kieran stands at 5ft 6in tall which is smaller than the UK average of 5ft 10in, according to a survey done by Patient.info in 2024.

However, despite verbalising a desire to have a tall husband herself, Kristina exceeded all expectations when Kieran’s height was a none issue for her after they met down the aisle.

MAFS UK 2024 groom pranks his bride with fake teeth in first look

What is MAFS UK Kieran's Instagram?

You can find Kieran on Instagram at @kieranchapmannn, where he shares videos of himself single and inspirational posts.

