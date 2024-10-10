Are Sionainn and Ryan from MAFS UK 2024 still together?

10 October 2024, 17:26

Sionainn and Ryan didn't have the best start before saying 'I do'
Sionainn and Ryan didn't have the best start before saying 'I do'. Picture: E4

By Kathryn Knight

Ryan and Sionainn were one of the intruder couples who joined MAFS UK 2024 at a later stage of the experiment.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ryan and Sionainn have viewers of Married at First Sight UK wondering if they’re still together after they arrived late to the show.

Whilst the series is airing on E4, the couples aren’t allowed to comment on whether they’re still together or not. However, they’ll be able to confirm their relationship status once their episodes have aired.

In the meantime, there are a few clues about whether or not Ryan and Sionainn are still together. But we've got more on that below!

Sionainn and Ryan had a frosty start at the alter
Sionainn and Ryan had a frosty start at the alter. Picture: E4

Are Sionainn and Ryan from MAFS UK still together?

At the time of writing, the clues are pointing to Sionainn and Ryan having split. While they haven’t confirmed this themselves, a big clue is that they don’t follow each other on Instagram.

While they could just be trying to avoid any spoilers by following each other online, it could also signify that they don’t have a positive relationship since leaving the experiment.

During their first episode, when Sionainn got a first look at her new husband she turned to her family to say, ‘what am I doing, guys?’ and admitted in a confessional that she thought he looked like a ‘f*** boy’.

She also feared he would be ‘like the rest of her exes’.

Meet MAFS UK’s Ryan

Ryan, an ex semi-professional footballer turned bin man, said he immediately felt awkward at the alter, as Sionainn looked doubtful before him.

“Right now I feel like this is a massive mistake,” she said in a confessional, fearing Ryan would be like some of her ex-boyfriends.

But despite their frosty start, Ryan and Sionainn left for their honeymoon appearing infatuated with one another, while viewers also made it no secret on social media about how attractive they thought he was.

Read more Married at First Sight here:

