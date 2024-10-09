Who is Sionainn from MAFS UK? Age, job, how to pronounce her name and more

Get to know MAFS' Sionainn. Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

Sionainn (pronounced Shannon) has joined Married at First Sight UK 2024 - here's everything you need to know about her from her age and job to where she's from.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sionainn has joined Married at First Sight UK alongside new grooms Luke, Ryan and Stephen, and new brides Hannah and Amy.

Marrying father-of-one Ryan, Sionainn joined the experiment we've already seen couples like Alex and Holly, Adam and Polly, Kristina and Kieran, and Emma and Caspar begin.

After some initial reservations about Ryan's good looks at the altar, Sionainn bonded with him at their wedding breakfast when he revealed he's had bladder cancer twice after she opened up about losing her dad.

Before her MAFS stint, the bride said that she'd make a good bride because she's "funny" and can "make a joke out of anything". But what else is there to know about the bride who admitted her mum would love her to marry Harry Styles?

Here everything you need to know about Sionainn...

Sionainn lost her father in 2020 to cancer. Picture: Instagram

How do you pronounce Sionainn?

MAFS bride Sionainn's name is of Irish origin and is actually pronounced 'Shannon' (Shah-nin) like she says on the show. The name comes from the Irish name 'Abha na tSionainn', for the River Shannon.

How old is Sionainn from MAFS UK?

The 'intruder' bride is 29 years old, a year older than her groom Ryan.

What does MAFS' Sionainn do for work?

Sionainn is a make up artist, at her wedding to Ryan she told him she'd been doing it for ten years, so since she was 19.

Sionainn married Ryan on MAFS UK. Picture: E4

Where is MAFS' Sionainn from?

Despite the Irish origin of her name, Sionainn is from Glasgow.

What happened to MAFS' Sionainn's dad?

Sionainn has opened up about the death of her father in 2020.

She said: "Me and my dad have always had a really special relationship, I was a daddies girl when I was younger. He would do anything for me and my sister.

"We were just going into lockdown, I think I hadn't seen him for a little while, he messaged and I immediately knew something was wrong."

He revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer, which she said was the "hardest thing" she's ever been through.

"In lockdown, I just couldn't be there for him," Sionainn said through tears, adding: "I took my time with him for granted and I never should have."

Does MAFS' Sionainn have Instagram?

Yes, you can find her at @sionainnx.

Read more Married at First Sight here: