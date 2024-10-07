Who is Hannah from MAFS UK? Age, job, where she's from and more

Hannah has joined MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Instagram / E4

By Abbie Reynolds

Hannah has joined Married at First Sight series nine, here's everything you need to know about her including her age, job and where she's from.

Married at First Sight UK has already had some highs a lows, with Charlie and Eve becoming the first to quit the show things aren't looking great for the likes of Adam and Polly, and Emma and Caspar but couples like Kristina and Kieran, and Ross and Sacha look loved-up.

Now to join the fold is Hannah who has gotten married to ex-Mormon Stephen. The new bride and groom come after Luke and Amy were introduced as the first 'intruder' couple of the series.

Hannah is a health and fitness business owner who is looking to "settle down", she's said: "I feel like like I've been giving out wifey energy to boys who don't deserve it, so I'm ready to give it to a husband."

She hopes her new husband is "ambitious and driven, has got good teeth and is a bit of a cheeky boy". So will Stephen tick all of those boxes... with the issue of him already having four children causing some tension on their wedding day, it remains to be seen.

Here's everything you need to know about Hannah including her age, job and where she's from.

Hannah has joined MAFS UK 2024. Picture: E4

Who is MAFS UK's Hannah?

Hannah Norburn is a business owner who has joined Married at First Sight 2024.

How old is Hannah from MAFS?

The MAFS bride is 33-years-old which is the same age as her groom Stephen.

What does MAFS' Hannah do for work?

Hannah owns private health, fitness & wellness studios called 'Project You'.

Does MAFS' Hannah have any children?

No Hannah doesn't have any kids and was shocked to find out her groom Stephen has four. At their wedding dinner she exclaimed, "four" showing just how surprised she was.

Does Hannah from MAFS have Instagram?

Yes! You can find her at @hannahkate_norburn.

