29 October 2024, 15:29

MAFS UK's Hannah reveals pictures from unaired date with Orson. Picture: E4 / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight's Hannah has revealed details - and pictures - from an unaired scene she filmed with Orson.

Although Hannah was a late arrival to the show, she's been right in the middle of a lot of the drama that has unfolded during this season of Married at First Sight UK.

She and Stephen joined half way through the experiment and shared a blissful wedding day. But after an argument on their honeymoon their relationship was left unsalvageable and they subsequently left the show.

During her time on the show, Hannah was accused of flirting with husbands Alex, Ryan and Orson. While Orson and Hannah did end up sharing a kiss, whatever happened with Alex and Ryan seems to have amounted to nothing, despite reports that she and Ryan are now an item.

Shutting down the dating rumours, Hannah said: "Me & Ryan are NOT in a relationship & never have been. We've never dated. We're friends. That's it!"

Hannah joined MAFS UK
Hannah joined MAFS UK halfway through. Picture: E4

However it was heavily suggested that Hannah was set to return to the show with Orson after he and Richelle also left the experiment.

Hannah has now revealed she was asked to re-enter with Orson but they came to a mutual decision to not rejoin the cast as a new couple.

Sharing a picture from a never-seen-before date night, Hannah said: "Throwback to our cute little filmed date night that didn’t make it on the show but we had a great time drinking wine & chatting about life @orson_nurse."

She added: "Despite having talks to re-enter the experiment together Orson & I decided jumping back into that stressful environment after all that had happened just wasn’t the right thing for either of us to do.

"I will always be so grateful for the loyalty, support & respect Orson showed me from day 1 and every day since - he’s a real one for sure and I’ll always appreciate him finally bringing my smile back after such a tough time."

Orson was paired by the experts with Richelle who brutally told him, on multiple occasions, that he wasn't 'man enough' for her.

They left the show the same night Hannah and Stephen quit, which was during the same commitment ceremony where Lacey revealed that Orson and Hannah had secretly kissed.

