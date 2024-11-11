MAFS UK’s Hannah reveals biggest regret of heated girls' night

Hannah has revealed what she regrets most about girls' night on MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4

By Tiasha Debray

Married at First Sight UK’s Hannah Norburn revealed what she regrets most about the girls' night and her feud with Holly.

Married At First Sight UK’s Hannah Norburn had a difficult time on the reality dating show after facing accusations from wives Polly, Holly and Sionainn of attempting to steal their husbands.

Since leaving the show, rumours have spread of Hannah meeting up with Richelle’s on-screen husband Orson, who we saw she had a connection with, as well as Sionainn’s on-screen husband Ryan.

However, during the ‘girls night’ episode - which aired on Thursday the 7th of November - Hannah put those rumours to bed, insisting that she and Ryan were just close friends and nothing more.

Hannah joined the experiment later than the rest of the cast alongside Stephen. Picture: Instagram: @hannahkate_norburn

While not regretting her behaviour on the show, in a recent Q&A on her Instagram, Hannah did admit she regretted one thing, attending girls' night in the first place.

After Holly underhandedly commented "look what the cat dragged in" as Hannah entered the venue, Holly, Sionainn and Lacey all exchanged heated words with her.

Before the episode aired, Hannah wrote on Instagram that she wished she’d “declined,” production’s invite to girls' night in the first place.

“I knew it was going to be frosty but you have to remember most things in this group were done & said behind my back and it’s not until I’ve sat down in front of my TV every night that I’ve seen it all,” she wrote on social media.

Hannah has been linked with MAFS grooms Orson and Ryan. Picture: Channel 4

“I genuinely had no idea I was going to be treated as shockingly as I was from the second I entered (not a spoiler – it’s already in the preview for tonight!!)“

"In hindsight, I wish I politely declined but I said yes to returning for girls' night because as a woman who prides herself on her strength, resilience & confidence I knew I had to walk into that room with my head high & an outfit that SLAYS!!!”

It certainly seems like her time on the show took its toll as after she was asked how she found her tv experience by a fan, Hannah admitted: “I’ve genuinely never felt more isolated & lonely. It was so tough. Every day was so hard and I’m surprised I lasted as long as I did to be fair, I wanted to keep trying until I literally had nothing left because that’s what I’m like as a person.”

Hannah posted about her experience on MAFS on Instagram. Picture: Instagram: @hannahkate_norburn

Despite the hardship she faced on the show, Hannah revealed she didn't regret going on the show: “I don’t regret going on MAFS but I wish I had a better experience like everyone else did but I have to believe everything happens for a reason.”

Whilst she doesn’t necessarily regret taking part, there were certainly things Hannah admitted she wished she had done differently: "I really try to live my life with no regrets… If I had to go back and change anything it would be the arguments on the honeymoon [with Stephen].”

“I wish I kept my cool a bit more and was less reactive but my god was I stressed... I just felt so overwhelmed that I left my emotions get the better of me and I’m not proud of that.”

Holly stood by her comments on the Girls Night. Picture: Channel 4

After the girls' night, Holly in particular has received a lot of public backlash and she's taken to Instagram to 'stand by' her actions, writing: “Before tonight’s episode airs I want to release a statement to say I stand on absolutely everything I say due to being disrespected so many times off camera.“

"I was pushed to a point that I could no longer take someone acting the victim after constantly making messy mistakes."

“I take accountability when I say ‘look what the cat dragged in’ That’s a mean girl comment but my other behaviours I take full accountability and own everything.“

"I gelled so well with every single girl as I do anyone I meet, but I was constantly tapped away at and wasn’t putting up with any more, personal comments were made towards myself and also things off camera were said to my husband.”

