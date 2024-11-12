MAFS UK's Kieran's 'new girlfriend' rumours explained

One couple we were all rooting for from day one of Married at First Sight UK 2024 was Kieran and Kristina. Their bubbly, humour-filled energies matched so well and lit up any room they entered.

For a while other couples looked at them as the 'perfect couple', but during the final weeks of the experiment things took a turn for the worst and they ended up leaving the show in an emotional final commitment ceremony.

They left heartbroken but promising to remain friends, they were so close post-show they even fooled us at Capital when they told us they were "perfectly matched".

But in recent weeks, speculation that Kieran moved on immediately after leaving the experiment has been doing the rounds online. He's already had to shut down claims that he's been dating Polly and Sacha, so could this really be true?

Here's everything you need to know...

Kristina said she and Kieran had an 'immediate connection'
Kristina said she and Kieran had an 'immediate connection'. Picture: Global

Does MAFS UK's Kieran have a new girlfriend?

At the time of writing, it's understood that Kieran does not have a new girlfriend. However it looks like the reunion episode will explain whether he did have a new girlfriend soon after leaving the experiment with Kristina.

This is because the MailOnline have reported that he did in fact start a new relationship and it was revealed during a super intense reunion episode.

The MailOnline have said that Kieran "moved on from their marriage with another woman shortly after they left the E4 show".

"The revelation of Kieran's girlfriend caused an explosive row during filming of the reunion episode as the cast expressed their shock over the Geordie's new romance," they wrote.

Kieran and Kristina had an emotional final dinner party
Kieran and Kristina had an emotional final dinner party. Picture: E4

Their source said: "The cast were stunned after discovering Kieran had moved on so soon after filming for him and Kristina finished.

"Kieran had expressed how difficult committing to a new relationship was going to be for him after he was betrayed by an ex-girlfriend but he met someone new shortly after his marriage ended."

They continued: "He was very emotional seeing Kristina handle the fact he was seeing a new woman given he still cares about her feelings.

"With Kieran's hysterical tears and Kristina doing her best to remain strong, the reunion episode was incredibly tough for the former couple to film."

Despite all the emotions during filming, the source claimed that Kieran's new relationship ended before they filmed the reunion episode.

MAFS UK - Kieran and Kristina have emotional goodbye

Since Kieran is yet to address these latest claims, they might hold some truth as if it does happen during the reunion episode he won't be allowed to give any spoilers.

Kristina also hasn't spoken about the speculation but did show support for her ex-husband when they left the show and he was having a rough time on socials.

Under an Instagram post of his she wrote: "Guys please stop this negativity, I’m thriving and so is Kieran in our own ways and celebrating each other for how far we’ve both come xxx"

