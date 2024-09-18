Who is Kristina from MAFS UK 2024? Age, Job, Instagram And Where She’s From

By Tiasha Debray

Kristina married Kieran on Married At First Sight UK 2024, here's everything you need to know about her.

Married At First Sight UK 2024 may have paired two of the kookiest people to ever be on the cast of the show when the experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson paired up Kristina and Kieran.

Fans held their breath as Kristina walked down the aisle to her groom who was waiting with prank teeth in his mouth. Would she find it funny? Wouldn’t she?

The nation exhaled when fun-loving Kristina howled with laughter at her on-screen husband’s prank and her quirkiness had viewers hopeful that the pair would hit it off.

But we need to know Kristina a little more before we can decide if she’s right for Kieran. How old is she? Where’s she from? What’s her job? What’s her Instagram? Here’s what we know.

The experts paired Kristina and Kieran on MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4

How old is Kristina from MAFS UK?

MAFS bride was born in the first week of December and turned 31 years old in 2023.

Her birthdate makes her star sign Sagittarius and traits often associated with that sign are freedom-loving, optimistic, adventurous and animal lovers.

All these traits suit Kristina perfectly and you know who else they seem to align with? Her MAFS husband Kieran, who is also a Sagittarius!

Both Kieran and Kristina are Sagittariuses. Picture: Instagram: @kristinagoodsell

Where is MAFS' Kristina from?

wKristina is originally from East Sussex and nurtures a huge passion for the outdoors. S

o much so that when asked about her perfect date, she said: "Something active, something outdoorsy, bit spontaneous, out of the ordinary."

Luckily for her Kieran lives in a static caravan in the middle of the woods which ticks all those boxes.

Both Kristina and Keiran are dog lovers. Picture: Channel 4

What does MAFS' Kristina do for work?

For work, Kristina is a dog walker and animal carer so obviously animals are a big part of her life.

We even see Kristina's close connection to the sheep on her property on whom she practices her reiki skills.

Just when you thought Kieran and Kristina couldn’t be more perfect for one another, Kieran’s only companion out in the woodlands is his dog Hugo whose opinion is very important to him. Hopefully, Kristina will pass the sniff test.

Does Kristina from MAFS UK have Instagram?

Fans can follow Kristina on Instagram under the handle @kristinagoodsell where she often shares fun pictures of her friends and her enjoying music festivals, parties and life in general.

