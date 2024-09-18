Who is Kristina from MAFS UK 2024? Age, Job, Instagram And Where She’s From

18 September 2024, 16:51

Kristina stars in MAFS UK 2024
Kristina stars in MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4/ Instagram: @kristinagoodsell

By Tiasha Debray

Kristina married Kieran on Married At First Sight UK 2024, here's everything you need to know about her.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK 2024 may have paired two of the kookiest people to ever be on the cast of the show when the experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson paired up Kristina and Kieran.

Fans held their breath as Kristina walked down the aisle to her groom who was waiting with prank teeth in his mouth. Would she find it funny? Wouldn’t she?

The nation exhaled when fun-loving Kristina howled with laughter at her on-screen husband’s prank and her quirkiness had viewers hopeful that the pair would hit it off.

But we need to know Kristina a little more before we can decide if she’s right for Kieran. How old is she? Where’s she from? What’s her job? What’s her Instagram? Here’s what we know.

The experts paired Kristina and Kieran on MAFS UK 2024
The experts paired Kristina and Kieran on MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4

How old is Kristina from MAFS UK?

MAFS bride was born in the first week of December and turned 31 years old in 2023.

Her birthdate makes her star sign Sagittarius and traits often associated with that sign are freedom-loving, optimistic, adventurous and animal lovers.

All these traits suit Kristina perfectly and you know who else they seem to align with? Her MAFS husband Kieran, who is also a Sagittarius!

Both Kieran and Kristina are Sagittariuses
Both Kieran and Kristina are Sagittariuses. Picture: Instagram: @kristinagoodsell

Where is MAFS' Kristina from?

wKristina is originally from East Sussex and nurtures a huge passion for the outdoors. S

o much so that when asked about her perfect date, she said: "Something active, something outdoorsy, bit spontaneous, out of the ordinary."

Luckily for her Kieran lives in a static caravan in the middle of the woods which ticks all those boxes.

Both Kristina and Keiran are dog lovers
Both Kristina and Keiran are dog lovers. Picture: Channel 4

What does MAFS' Kristina do for work?

For work, Kristina is a dog walker and animal carer so obviously animals are a big part of her life.

We even see Kristina's close connection to the sheep on her property on whom she practices her reiki skills.

Just when you thought Kieran and Kristina couldn’t be more perfect for one another, Kieran’s only companion out in the woodlands is his dog Hugo whose opinion is very important to him. Hopefully, Kristina will pass the sniff test.

Does Kristina from MAFS UK have Instagram?

Fans can follow Kristina on Instagram under the handle @kristinagoodsell where she often shares fun pictures of her friends and her enjoying music festivals, parties and life in general.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Uglies 2: Pretties Movie Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Book Plot And News

Will There Be An Uglies 2? Pretties Movie Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Book Plot And News

Uglies Author Responds To Criticism That Joey King Is "Too Pretty" To Play Tally

Uglies Author Responds To Criticism That Joey King Is "Too Pretty" To Play Tally

Is Riley Gay In Inside Out 2? Her Relationship With Val Explained

Inside Out 2 Team Were Reportedly Told To Make Riley "Less Gay"

What days can I watch Married At First Sight?

What Days Is Married At First Sight UK On?

Fans are asking whether Ashley Park is a singer

Does Ashley Park Sing In Emily In Paris?

Get to know MAFS' Nathan

Facts About Nathan From MAFS UK - Age, Job, Instagram And Where He’s From

Nicola Coughlan Fans Slam "Disrespectful" Red Carpet Treatment After Emmys Video Goes Viral

Nicola Coughlan Fans Slam "Disrespectful" Red Carpet Treatment After Emmys Video Goes Viral
Agatha All Along cast reveal their dream musicals, nightmare performances, perfect fan edit songs and more

Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

MAFS UK's Kristina on her struggle with PMDD

Everything MAFS UK's Kristina Has Said About Her Struggle With PMDD

Lucas Bravo admits to 'growing apart' from his character Gabriel in Emily in Paris

Lucas Bravo 'Grew Apart' From His Character Gabriel In Emily in Paris

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits