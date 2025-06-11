When does Married at First Sight UK start in 2025?

11 June 2025, 11:23

MAFS UK experts Mel, Paul and Charlene
MAFS UK is getting ready to reveal series 10 to UK fans. Picture: MAFS UK/Channel 4

By Zoe Adams

MAFS UK fans are ready and waiting for series 10 as filming commences - so when is it back on TV? Here's the latest information.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married at First Sight Australia 2025 delivered more drama and scandal than we could have ever hoped for in 2025 and now fans are waiting patiently for the UK version to start.

With season 10 in the middle of filming, fans of the reality show are busy filling up their time with Love Island, the new season of Ginny and Georgia and more but it's the nuptials and wedding behaviour they really want to hit our TV screens.

E4 confirmed earlier this year the cast had been chosen and the cameras began rolling in February meaning we shouldn't have too long before we meet the new couples giving married life a go.

Speaking about the new MAFS UK, expert Mel Schilling said: "I have several favourites, I do. It's like choosing a favourite child but I do. I do have quite a few favourites this year."

She also added this year's cast are "authentic, relatable, surprising".

MAFS UK expert Mel Schilling
MAFS UK expert Mel Schilling has been revealing some behind-the-scenes gossip. Picture: Getty

When does Married at First Sight 2025 UK start?

At present, there's been no air date revealed and it's believed filming is still taking place.

MAFS UK is generally a long series so producers will be busy for the next couple of months but an estimate start date would be the middle of September. This is judging by the fact the 2024 series began on September 16th 2024.

A lot of information for this year's UK show is yet to be revealed with the couples also being kept top secret until E4 are ready to reveal all.

We do know, however, experts Mel, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson will be back for the 10th series.

Charlene Douglas and Paul Brunson are back on MAFS UK as experts for 2025
Charlene Douglas and Paul Brunson are back on MAFS UK as experts for 2025. Picture: Getty

Last year Married At First Sight UK saw the likes of Charlie and Eve, Alex and Holly and Polly and Adam all give married life together a go. Sadly, no couples were successful in the experiment.

MAFS Australia 2025 had some success this year as Rhi and Jeff are still going strong. There's also been some pretty successful couples swaps like Billy and Awhina, Jacqui and Clint and Jamie and Eliot.

