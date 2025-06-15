A-Z of every unforgettable performance at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025

15 June 2025, 22:10 | Updated: 16 June 2025, 07:39

A-Z of every unforgettable performance at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025
A-Z of every unforgettable performance at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025. Picture: David Fisher/Shutterstock for Global

By Abbie Reynolds

Watch every Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025 performance...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard returned for biggest summer party in the UK!

Our incredible lineup which included the likes of Mariah Carey, McBusted, Benson Boone, Lola Young and so many more gathered at Wembley Stadium to put on the most epic show to kick-start our summer.

Benson Boone

Beautiful Things

Benson Boone -Beautiful Things (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)

Sorry I'm Here For Someone Else

Benson Boone - Sorry I'm Here For Someone Else (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)

Momma Song

Benson Boone - Momma Song (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)

Mystical Magical

Benson Boone - Mystical Magical (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)

Slow It Down

Benson Boone - Slow It Down (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)

Dasha

Austin

Dasha - Austin (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)

Not At This Party

Dasha - Not At This Party (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)

James Hype

Full Set

James Hype – Full Set (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)

Lose Control

James Hype – Lose Control (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)

JADE

Angel Of My Dreams

JADE - Angel Of My Dreams (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)

FUFN

JADE - FUFN (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)

Jessie J

Bang Bang

Jessie J - Bang Bang (Live at Capital’s Summertime Ball 2025)

Do It Like A Dude

Jessie J - Do It Like A Dude (Live at Capital’s Summertime Ball 2025)

Domino

Jessie J - Domino (Live at Capital’s Summertime Ball 2025)

Price Tag

Jessie J - Price Tag (Live at Capital’s Summertime Ball 2025)

JLS

Beat Again

JLS - Beat Again (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)

Everybody In Love

JLS - Everybody In Love (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)

KSI

Holiday

KSI - Holiday (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)

Not Over Yet

KSI - Not Over Yet (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)

Thick of It

KSI - Thick of It (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)

Lola Young

Messy

Lola Young - Messy (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)

One Thing

Lola Young - One Thing (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)

Mariah Carey

Emotions

Mariah Carey - Emotions (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)

Type Dangerous

Mariah Carey - Type Dangerous (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)

We Belong Together

Mariah Carey - We Belong Together (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)

McFly

All About You

McFly - All About You (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)

Five Colours In Her Hair

McFly - Five Colours In Her Hair (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)

Obviously

McFly - Obviously (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)

Shine A Light

McFly - Shine A Light (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)

Stargirl

McFly - Stargirl (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)

Myles Smith

Nice To Meet You

Myles Smith - Nice To Meet You (Live at Capital’s Summertime Ball 2025)

Stargazing

Myles Smith - Stargazing (Live at Capital’s Summertime Ball 2025)

Remember Monday

Please Please Please / Pink Pony Club (Cover)

Remember Monday - Please Please Please / Pink Pony Club (Live at Capital’s Summertime Ball 2025)

What The Hell Just Happened?

Remember Monday - What The Hell Just Happened? (Live at Capital’s Summertime Ball 2025)

Reneé Rapp

In The Kitchen / Snow Angel

Renee Rapp – In The Kitchen / Snow Angel (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)

Leave Me Alone

Renee Rapp – Leave Me Alone (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)

Not My Fault

Renee Rapp – Not My Fault (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)

Rita Ora

I Will Never Let You Down

Rita Ora - I Will Never Let You Down (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)

Praising You

Rita Ora - Praising You (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)

Tate McRae

Exes

Tate McRae - Exes (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)

It's Ok I'm Ok

Tate McRae - It's Ok I'm Ok (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)

Sports Car

Tate McRae - Sports Car (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)

Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff

Boom Shake The Room

Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff - Boom Shake The Room (Live at Capital’s Summertime Ball 2025)

Men In Black

Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff - Men In Black (Live at Capital’s Summertime Ball 2025)

Miami

Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff - Miami (Live at Capital’s Summertime Ball 2025)

Prince Of Bel Air

Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff - Prince Of Bel Air (Live at Capital’s Summertime Ball 2025)

Summertime

Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff - Summertime (Live at Capital’s Summertime Ball 2025)

Zara Larsson

Lush Life

Zara Larsson - Lush Life (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)

Pretty Ugly

Zara Larsson - Pretty Ugly (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)

Symphony

Zara Larsson - Symphony (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)

This page is being updated.

Hot On Capital

Capital's Summertime Ball best bit

Every iconic moment from Capital's Summertime Ball 2025

News

Jessie J gives emotional speech about her breast cancer before performing Living My Best Life

Jessie J powerfully declares she'll beat cancer in emotional Capital Summertime Ball speech

News

Every live update from Capital's Summertime Ball 2025 with Barclaycard

Every update from Capital's Summertime Ball 2025 with Barclaycard

Mariah Carey's legendary Capital's Summertime Ball setlist in order

Mariah Carey's legendary Capital's Summertime Ball setlist in order

News

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025 – the full set list

Full setlist for Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025

News

Capital's Summertime Ball 2025 with Barclaycard set times revealed

Set times for Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025

News

JLS wow the crowd at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025 as Barclaycard's Out of the Blue surprise act!

Surprise act JLS sends Capital Summertime Ball 2025 fans wild with iconic performance

News

Every song in Tate McRae's iconic Capital's Summertime Ball setlist in 2025

Every song in Tate McRae's iconic Capital's Summertime Ball setlist

News

You can watch Capital's Summertime Ball no matter where you are

How to watch Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025 line-up

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025 line-up including Mariah Carey, Benson Boone and more
Will Smith brings out son Jaden for surprise moment at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025

Will Smith brings out son Jaden for surprise moment at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025

News

Is Capital's Summertime Ball on TV? Here's when you can watch #CapitalSTB on ITV

Is Capital's Summertime Ball on TV? Where to watch #CapitalSTB

News

Sian Welby looked positively stunning on Capital's Summertime Ball red carpet.

Sian Welby dazzles on Capital’s Summertime Ball 2025 red carpet in mesmerising silver look

News

Jade makes her Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard solo debut with epic Little Mix medley

Jade makes her Capital's Summertime Ball solo debut with epic Little Mix medley

News

Your backstage pass to Capital's Summertime Ball

Your AAA pass to all the epic backstage moments at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025

News

Here's every iconic red carpet look on Capital's Summertime Ball red carpet.

Every incredible outfit on Capital’s Summertime Ball 2025 red carpet

News

Watch Harry from Love Island's hair transplant journey in Turkey

Inside Harry from Love Island's hair transplant journey in Turkey

Love Island

Love Island's Harry Cooksley is looking to find a serious romance this summer

Love Island's Harry Cooksley: Age, football team, connection to Declan Rice and more

Love Island

Every Love Island 2025 bombshell revealed

Every Love Island 2025 bombshell confirmed and rumoured

Love Island

Who threw the brick in Ginny & Georgia season 3? The detail explained

Who threw the brick in Ginny & Georgia season 3? The detail explained

TV & Film