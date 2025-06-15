A-Z of every unforgettable performance at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025
15 June 2025, 22:10 | Updated: 16 June 2025, 07:39
Watch every Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025 performance...
Listen to this article
Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard returned for biggest summer party in the UK!
Our incredible lineup which included the likes of Mariah Carey, McBusted, Benson Boone, Lola Young and so many more gathered at Wembley Stadium to put on the most epic show to kick-start our summer.
Benson Boone
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone -Beautiful Things (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)
Sorry I'm Here For Someone Else
Benson Boone - Sorry I'm Here For Someone Else (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)
Momma Song
Benson Boone - Momma Song (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)
Mystical Magical
Benson Boone - Mystical Magical (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)
Slow It Down
Benson Boone - Slow It Down (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)
Dasha
Austin
Dasha - Austin (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)
Not At This Party
Dasha - Not At This Party (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)
James Hype
Full Set
James Hype – Full Set (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)
Lose Control
James Hype – Lose Control (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)
JADE
Angel Of My Dreams
JADE - Angel Of My Dreams (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)
FUFN
JADE - FUFN (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)
Jessie J
Bang Bang
Jessie J - Bang Bang (Live at Capital’s Summertime Ball 2025)
Do It Like A Dude
Jessie J - Do It Like A Dude (Live at Capital’s Summertime Ball 2025)
Domino
Jessie J - Domino (Live at Capital’s Summertime Ball 2025)
Price Tag
Jessie J - Price Tag (Live at Capital’s Summertime Ball 2025)
JLS
Beat Again
JLS - Beat Again (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)
Everybody In Love
JLS - Everybody In Love (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)
KSI
Holiday
KSI - Holiday (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)
Not Over Yet
KSI - Not Over Yet (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)
Thick of It
KSI - Thick of It (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)
Lola Young
Messy
Lola Young - Messy (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)
One Thing
Lola Young - One Thing (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)
Mariah Carey
Emotions
Mariah Carey - Emotions (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)
Type Dangerous
Mariah Carey - Type Dangerous (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)
We Belong Together
Mariah Carey - We Belong Together (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)
McFly
All About You
McFly - All About You (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)
Five Colours In Her Hair
McFly - Five Colours In Her Hair (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)
Obviously
McFly - Obviously (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)
Shine A Light
McFly - Shine A Light (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)
Stargirl
McFly - Stargirl (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)
Myles Smith
Nice To Meet You
Myles Smith - Nice To Meet You (Live at Capital’s Summertime Ball 2025)
Stargazing
Myles Smith - Stargazing (Live at Capital’s Summertime Ball 2025)
Remember Monday
Please Please Please / Pink Pony Club (Cover)
Remember Monday - Please Please Please / Pink Pony Club (Live at Capital’s Summertime Ball 2025)
What The Hell Just Happened?
Remember Monday - What The Hell Just Happened? (Live at Capital’s Summertime Ball 2025)
Reneé Rapp
In The Kitchen / Snow Angel
Renee Rapp – In The Kitchen / Snow Angel (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)
Leave Me Alone
Renee Rapp – Leave Me Alone (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)
Not My Fault
Renee Rapp – Not My Fault (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)
Rita Ora
I Will Never Let You Down
Rita Ora - I Will Never Let You Down (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)
Praising You
Rita Ora - Praising You (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)
Tate McRae
Exes
Tate McRae - Exes (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)
It's Ok I'm Ok
Tate McRae - It's Ok I'm Ok (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)
Sports Car
Tate McRae - Sports Car (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)
Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff
Boom Shake The Room
Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff - Boom Shake The Room (Live at Capital’s Summertime Ball 2025)
Men In Black
Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff - Men In Black (Live at Capital’s Summertime Ball 2025)
Miami
Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff - Miami (Live at Capital’s Summertime Ball 2025)
Prince Of Bel Air
Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff - Prince Of Bel Air (Live at Capital’s Summertime Ball 2025)
Summertime
Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff - Summertime (Live at Capital’s Summertime Ball 2025)
Zara Larsson
Lush Life
Zara Larsson - Lush Life (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)
Pretty Ugly
Zara Larsson - Pretty Ugly (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)
Symphony
Zara Larsson - Symphony (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025)
This page is being updated.