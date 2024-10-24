MAFS UK's Kieran and Kristina are "end game", Vicky Pattison says in heartfelt PMDD chat

Vicky Pattison says MAFS UK's Kieran and Kristina look like they're "end game" as she explains her own struggle with PMDD.

Speaking on the Married at First Sight UK podcast, hosted by Chloe Burrows, former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattinson spoke about being diagnosed with PMDD (premenstrual dysphoric disorder) which wife Kristina has opened up about having on the show.

Kristina was matched with Kieran by the experts, and although they told Capital they were "perfectly matched" viewers of the show have seen Kristina's PMDD come in between their relationship in recent episodes.

In an emotional commitment ceremony, Kieran said: "This is going to be hard to hear and I think it's something you've probably heard before and I really don't want to be the guy that says it.

"But I'm really questioning at the minute, if I'm able to sustain a relationship with someone that suffers with PMDD."

Despite his very forward and hard to hear comment, Kieran made it clear he was still willing to work at their relationship, and his effort has been praised by Vicky.

Explaining her current situation Vicky started: "I have PMDD and I saw Kristina talking to Kieran about it and I've had to like, be really honest with my fella about it right? And it's a difficult think to talk about.

"Me and Erc have been going out six years and I've only recently been diagnosed with it, so trying to explain it to him like, 'Ten days, eight days of the month I'm not myself. I'm emotional, I'm irrational, I'm quick to anger, I'm all these things'.

"And yes it explains a lot but it doesn't make it easier going forward that a quarter of his life he's got to live with this version of me that he didn't sign up for."

Vicky married Ercan Ramadan earlier this year in both Puglia, Italy and in London.

"And when I saw Kristina explaining it to Kieran, not only did I feel like she was so brave for being so vulnerable, I felt like his reaction was just perfect," Vicky said.

"He might not understand it, but he's willing to learn, he's willing to go through it with her and he's excepting her. I dunno mate, they're giving me like end game, and I'm so into it."

Speaking to Capital, Kristina did say she felt it was "easy" to open up to Kieran about her struggle with PMDD.

She said: "It was so easy with Kieran, it really was with Kieran. Only because I am as open as a book anyway, I wear my heart on my sleeve and I want people to know me for the real me. I can't hide anything.

"Because I cared so much for Kieran I was so scared to tell him, I thought he was gonna run but just having that reassurance was just incredible and it really put me at ease."

