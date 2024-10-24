MAFS UK's Kieran and Kristina are "end game", Vicky Pattison says in heartfelt PMDD chat

24 October 2024, 13:31 | Updated: 24 October 2024, 13:54

Vicky Pattison speaks about Kieran and Kristina
Vicky Pattison speaks about Kieran and Kristina. Picture: E4 / Global

By Abbie Reynolds

Vicky Pattison says MAFS UK's Kieran and Kristina look like they're "end game" as she explains her own struggle with PMDD.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking on the Married at First Sight UK podcast, hosted by Chloe Burrows, former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattinson spoke about being diagnosed with PMDD (premenstrual dysphoric disorder) which wife Kristina has opened up about having on the show.

Kristina was matched with Kieran by the experts, and although they told Capital they were "perfectly matched" viewers of the show have seen Kristina's PMDD come in between their relationship in recent episodes.

In an emotional commitment ceremony, Kieran said: "This is going to be hard to hear and I think it's something you've probably heard before and I really don't want to be the guy that says it.

"But I'm really questioning at the minute, if I'm able to sustain a relationship with someone that suffers with PMDD."

Despite his very forward and hard to hear comment, Kieran made it clear he was still willing to work at their relationship, and his effort has been praised by Vicky.

Kristina said she and Kieran had an 'immediate connection'
Kristina said she and Kieran had an 'immediate connection'. Picture: Global

Explaining her current situation Vicky started: "I have PMDD and I saw Kristina talking to Kieran about it and I've had to like, be really honest with my fella about it right? And it's a difficult think to talk about.

"Me and Erc have been going out six years and I've only recently been diagnosed with it, so trying to explain it to him like, 'Ten days, eight days of the month I'm not myself. I'm emotional, I'm irrational, I'm quick to anger, I'm all these things'.

"And yes it explains a lot but it doesn't make it easier going forward that a quarter of his life he's got to live with this version of me that he didn't sign up for."

Vicky married Ercan Ramadan earlier this year in both Puglia, Italy and in London.

"And when I saw Kristina explaining it to Kieran, not only did I feel like she was so brave for being so vulnerable, I felt like his reaction was just perfect," Vicky said.

"He might not understand it, but he's willing to learn, he's willing to go through it with her and he's excepting her. I dunno mate, they're giving me like end game, and I'm so into it."

Kristina married Kieran on MAFS UK
Kristina married Kieran on MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram

Speaking to Capital, Kristina did say she felt it was "easy" to open up to Kieran about her struggle with PMDD.

She said: "It was so easy with Kieran, it really was with Kieran. Only because I am as open as a book anyway, I wear my heart on my sleeve and I want people to know me for the real me. I can't hide anything.

"Because I cared so much for Kieran I was so scared to tell him, I thought he was gonna run but just having that reassurance was just incredible and it really put me at ease."

Read more about MAFS UK here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Cooper Koch will not appear in Ryan Murphy's 'bonus' Menendez episodes

Monster's Cooper Koch will not appear in Ryan Murphy's 'bonus' Menendez episodes

Kylie Jenner reveals social media parenting rule

Kylie Jenner reveals controversial parenting rule for children Stormi and Aire

Explaining what happened with every MAFS UK 2024 couple

Which MAFS UK couples are still together? Here's which 2024 couples have split

What time is MAFS on tonight?

What time is MAFS UK on tonight? Here's when the next episode comes out

MAFS UK's Hannah and Ryan 'confirm' relationship

MAFS UK's Hannah and Ryan 'confirm' relationship in shock reunion appearance

Tom Hardy spoke to Jordan North about his new Venom movie

Tom Hardy chats Sabrina Carpenter, Benson Boone and new movie 'Venom: The Last Dance'

Did MAFS UK's Amy and Luke just accidentally reveal their relationship status?

MAFS UK's Amy and Luke accidentally reveal their relationship status

The experts paired Adam and Polly together on MAFS UK 2024

Are Polly And Adam Still Together From MAFS UK 2024?

'Chats' are happening for the upcoming season of I'm A Celeb

I'm A Celeb line-up 2024 rumours underway as Coleen Rooney joins the list

Are Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins dating?

Are Pete Wicks and Maura Higgins dating? The rumours explained

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Hollands’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits