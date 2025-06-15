Every live update from Capital's Summertime Ball 2025 with Barclaycard

Every live update from Capital's Summertime Ball 2025 with Barclaycard. Picture: Capital

By Capital FM

All the on stage and backstage updates from Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard as and when they happen.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard is back with one of the most iconic line-ups in Summertime Ball history.

Want to know what happens at Capital's Summertime Ball as and when it happens? We're here to let you know every single thing that goes on both on and off the stage this year. From incredible performances to hilarious backstage moments, we're here to give you a full breakdown of the 2025 Summertime Ball.

This year, there will be performances from rising stars like Lola Young, pop superstars like Tate McRae and legends like Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff. Not to mention, JADE will be taking to the Ball stage as a soloist for the first time and thee Mariah Carey will also be making her Summertime Ball debut.

On top of that, our presenters Jordan, Chris and Kemi will also be chatting to the Ballers for exclusive interviews.

Think of this page as your official VIP behind the scenes pass to Capital's Summertime Ball.

21:20 - Everything about Benson Boone's performance was mystical and magical.

Actual acrobatics and vocal acrobatics, Benson proved why he's everyone's favourite showman.

Benson Boone. Picture: Shutterstock

20:49 - McFly or Busted? Why not both?

Two of the greatest bands in British pop history. Pretty legendaric if you ask me.

McFly and Busted. Picture: Shutterstock

20:23 - Tate McRae's talent knows no bounds.

It's ok, I'm ok because I've just seen Tate McRae doing the splits mid-performance live on stage.

Tate McRae. Picture: Shutterstock

19:28 - Rita Ora will never let us down when she's on stage.

The queen of the Summertime Ball did not disappoint with her latest performance.

Rita Ora. Picture: Shutterstock

19:01 - I'm not over this KSI performance yet.

'Catch Me If You Can'? 'Holiday'? 'Thick of It'? We have no choice but to stan.

KSI. Picture: Capital Buzz

18:45 - Two queens of pop.

Sian and Tate just had the most iconic chat. Head on over to Global Player to see the full interview.

Tate McRae and Sian Welby. Picture: Shutterstock

18:30 - Benson Boone or Geri Halliwell?

Benson Boone gets in the British spirit ahead of his second Summertime Ball set.

Benson Boone. Picture: Shutterstock

18:23 - Everyone's boots started working when Dasha hit the stage.

Rising star of our hearts! Dasha had everyone on their feet for 'Austin (Boots Stop Workin')'.

Dasha. Picture: Shutterstock

18:11 - Jessie J gives emotional speech about her cancer diagnosis.

This is Jessie J's last performance before she takes time off to recover from breast cancer and she made the entire audience cry with a touching speech about not giving up.

Jessie J gives emotional speech about her cancer diagnosis. Picture: Capital

18:00 - So close to Tate McRae's performance.

Tate McRae mcslayed the red carpet ahead of her Summertime Ball return.

Tate McRae. Picture: Shutterstock

17:40 - Will Smith brings out son Jaden Smith as a surprise.

To celebrate father's day, Jaden joined Will on stage for an emotional priceless moment.

Will Smith brings out Jaden Smith. Picture: Shutterstock

17:23 - It's not a Summertime Ball without Rita Ora.

Rita played Say It With Chest with Jimmy Hill and the results were as hilarious as you would expect.

It's not a Summertime Ball without Rita Ora. Picture: Shutterstock

17:02 - Leave me alone, I need to process Reneé Rapp's live vocals.

Hearing 'In the Kitchen' and 'Snow Angel' live has permanently changed me.

Reneé Rapp. Picture: Shutterstock

16:58 - Did you know Myles Smith and Will Smith are related?

Well, maybe not but Myles did pay tribute to his fellow baller on the red carpet.

Myles Smith pays tribute to Will Smith on the red carpet. Picture: Shutterstock

16:48 - Two pop worlds collide.

Jessie J and Danny Jones have an emotional catch-up backstage.

Jessie J and Danny Jones. Picture: Shutterstock

16:45 - Name a more iconic trio. I'll wait.

We'll be remembering Remember Monday's cover of Chappell Roan's 'Pink Pony Club' and Sabrina Carpenter's 'Please Please Please' on Monday and beyond.

Remember Monday. Picture: Shutterstock

16:40 - Jessie J makes a statement with her outfit.

Jessie's stunning black dress included an empowering nod to her recent journey with breast cancer.

Jessie J makes a statement with her outfit. Picture: Shutterstock

16:31 - 80,000 people sing Lola Young's 'Messy'.

Few better feelings in life than singing 'Messy' with Lola Young and 80,000 strangers.

16:31 - 80,000 people sing Lola Young's 'Messy'. Picture: Shutterstock

16:23 - We will never forget this Zara Larsson performance.

With renditions of hits like 'Lush Life' and 'Symphony', as well as the UK debut of her song 'Pretty Ugly', we couldn't get enough of Zara's setlist, vocals and choreo.

Zara Larsson at the Summertime Ball. Picture: Shutterstock

16:00 - JADE performs a sweet medley of Little Mix hits.

'Shout Out to My Ex'? 'Sweet Melody'? JADE gave fans everything they want and more with her debut solo Summertime Ball performance.

16:00 - JADE performs a sweet medley of Little Mix hits. Picture: Capital Buzz

15:30 - Have you ever seen a pretty girl play Say It With Chest?

Sonny Jay and Zara Larsson played Say It With Chest and the results were as hilarious as you would imagine.

15:30 - Sonny Jay and Zara Larsson play Say it With Chest. Picture: Shutterstock

15:01 - She is the IT girl!

Our hosts are giggles aplenty as they chat to JADE ahead of her debut solo Ball performance.

JADE at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclycard 2025. Picture: Shutterstock

14:46 - The crowd is already packing out Wembley for an iconic day!

We're just moments away from the show kicking off.

Capital's Summertime Ball 2025 with Barclay Card. Picture: Shutterstock

Check out all of the #CapitalSTB interviews, backstage moments and performances on Global Player!