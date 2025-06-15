Every live update from Capital's Summertime Ball 2025 with Barclaycard

On Air Now
15 June 2025, 19:25 | Updated: 15 June 2025, 22:04
All the on stage and backstage updates from Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard as and when they happen.
Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard is back with one of the most iconic line-ups in Summertime Ball history.
Want to know what happens at Capital's Summertime Ball as and when it happens? We're here to let you know every single thing that goes on both on and off the stage this year. From incredible performances to hilarious backstage moments, we're here to give you a full breakdown of the 2025 Summertime Ball.
This year, there will be performances from rising stars like Lola Young, pop superstars like Tate McRae and legends like Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff. Not to mention, JADE will be taking to the Ball stage as a soloist for the first time and thee Mariah Carey will also be making her Summertime Ball debut.
On top of that, our presenters Jordan, Chris and Kemi will also be chatting to the Ballers for exclusive interviews.
Think of this page as your official VIP behind the scenes pass to Capital's Summertime Ball.
Actual acrobatics and vocal acrobatics, Benson proved why he's everyone's favourite showman.
Two of the greatest bands in British pop history. Pretty legendaric if you ask me.
It's ok, I'm ok because I've just seen Tate McRae doing the splits mid-performance live on stage.
The queen of the Summertime Ball did not disappoint with her latest performance.
'Catch Me If You Can'? 'Holiday'? 'Thick of It'? We have no choice but to stan.
Sian and Tate just had the most iconic chat. Head on over to Global Player to see the full interview.
Benson Boone gets in the British spirit ahead of his second Summertime Ball set.
Rising star of our hearts! Dasha had everyone on their feet for 'Austin (Boots Stop Workin')'.
This is Jessie J's last performance before she takes time off to recover from breast cancer and she made the entire audience cry with a touching speech about not giving up.
Tate McRae mcslayed the red carpet ahead of her Summertime Ball return.
To celebrate father's day, Jaden joined Will on stage for an emotional priceless moment.
Rita played Say It With Chest with Jimmy Hill and the results were as hilarious as you would expect.
Hearing 'In the Kitchen' and 'Snow Angel' live has permanently changed me.
Well, maybe not but Myles did pay tribute to his fellow baller on the red carpet.
Jessie J and Danny Jones have an emotional catch-up backstage.
We'll be remembering Remember Monday's cover of Chappell Roan's 'Pink Pony Club' and Sabrina Carpenter's 'Please Please Please' on Monday and beyond.
Jessie's stunning black dress included an empowering nod to her recent journey with breast cancer.
Few better feelings in life than singing 'Messy' with Lola Young and 80,000 strangers.
With renditions of hits like 'Lush Life' and 'Symphony', as well as the UK debut of her song 'Pretty Ugly', we couldn't get enough of Zara's setlist, vocals and choreo.
'Shout Out to My Ex'? 'Sweet Melody'? JADE gave fans everything they want and more with her debut solo Summertime Ball performance.
Sonny Jay and Zara Larsson played Say It With Chest and the results were as hilarious as you would imagine.
Our hosts are giggles aplenty as they chat to JADE ahead of her debut solo Ball performance.
We're just moments away from the show kicking off.