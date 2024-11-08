MAFS UK's Hannah reveals truth of her and Ryan's relationship

8 November 2024, 15:24 | Updated: 8 November 2024, 16:05

MAFS UK's Hannah reveals truth of her and Ryan's relationship
MAFS UK's Hannah reveals truth of her and Ryan's relationship. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight's Hannah has revealed more about her and Ryan's relationship after her row with Sionainn and Holly.

Things got super heated during Thursday night's episode (7 Nov) of Married at First Sight UK when some of the old cast members joined the remaining four couples, Luke and Amy, Polly and Adam, Ross and Sacha and Nathan and Lacey, for drinks.

The girls and boys were separated and after Holly announced, "look what the cat dragged in", when Hannah entered the girls' night, the tone for the evening was set.

It was soon revealed that Hannah had met up with Ryan, since they both left the experiments, after things didn't work out with their partners Stephen and Sionainn. Their relationship has been heavily reported on to the point that they have both come out to set the rumours straight.

At drinks Holly accused Hannah of being "thirsty" and having "zero girl code". Now, Hannah has revealed some unknown details about her relationship with Ryan after things kicked off with Sionainn and Holly on the show.

Sionainn said she felt 'disrespected' by Hannah
Sionainn said she felt 'disrespected' by Hannah. Picture: E4

What happened between MAFS UK's Hannah and Ryan?

Previously, Hannah had said: "Me & Ryan are NOT in a relationship & never have been. We've never dated. We're friends. That's it!"

Ryan reshared what Hannah said, reiterating what she said. Following the group finding out about Ryan and Hannah's meet ups, Hannah revealed even more.

On her Instagram story, over some selfies of her and Ryan, she wrote: "Me & Ryan built a really lovely friendship when we both got out of the experiment & that is all it has ever been! We have never dated and we have never been in a relationship.

"If anybody actually took a minute to ask us we would have both happily confirmed that but no! Instead it was playground whispers, rumours & a public ambush based off of hearsay YET again!

MAFS UK - Holly and Hannah come to blows

She continued: "All the other cast built friendships (boys and girls) & were chatting, meeting up, enjoying a little what's app group that we were left out of and as always it was more than ok for everybody else to get friendly - but of course not for me!

"Shout out to the eagle eyed fans because yes we did go to festivals together Forbidden Forest was a vibe!"

Even before they spoke out about their friendship fans had been looking at Ryan and Hannah's socials and seeing some similarities in what they got up to. Now you have it, they did go to festivals together!

MAFS UK's Hannah reveals truth of her and Ryan's relationship
MAFS UK's Hannah reveals truth of her and Ryan's relationship. Picture: Instagram

Ryan hasn't commented any further on what has or hasn't happened between him and Hannah.

