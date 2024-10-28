MAFS UK’s Ryan finally confirms real reason he quit the show

Ryan from MAFS UK has shared his reasons for leaving the show. Picture: E4

By Kathryn Knight

Married at First Sight UK constant Ryan has explained why he decided to leave the show alongside on-screen wife Sionainn.

MAFS UK has become one of the most dramatic series yet, with a handful of couples quitting the experiment just halfway through.

Ryan and Sionainn became the latest couple to leave last week, following in the footsteps of Richelle and Orson and Hannah and Stephen. And a few days after their exit aired, Ryan took to social media to address the real reason behind his decision to quit.

His statement on Instagram read: “Writing this is difficult, and to be honest, I'm not sure where to begin. The process of Married at First Sight is intense and an emotional rollercoaster and I genuinely believe I tried my absolute best throughout the whole process.

Ryan from MAFS UK's statement on why he quit the show. Picture: Ryan Livesy/Instagram

“I was starting to develop real feelings and it meant a lot to hear Sionainn say she felt 'safe and comfortable' around me. This is something I truly pride myself on, not only as a man but also as a dad.

“I wish things would have turned out differently but now feels like the right time for myself and Sionainn to leave the experiment and I wish her all the best for the future."

He went on: “I will always be grateful for the experience and the opportunity to learn and grow as a person as I continue to take these life lessons into my future.”

However, it wasn’t the last we'll see of Ryan, following reports he will return to the show in an unexpected plot twist: with Hannah on his arm.

Ryan has finally shared his reason for quitting MAFS UK. Picture: E4

According to MailOnline his co-stars were stunned to see him and Hannah walk into the reunion together.

Following claims he’s moved on with Hannah, fans have filled his comments underneath his statement having their say on his rumoured new relationship.

“Hopefully Sionainn will tell us what you really did!” One person commented, as another said: “I feel like the specialists got the matches wrong a lot especially this season.”

“You’re with Hannah now aren’t you?” Grilled someone else.

Viewers will have to wait until the reunion episode to find out if the rumours are true.

Married at First Sight UK continues Monday to Thursday at 9pm on E4.

MAFS UK's Hannah Norburn hits out at co-stars over treatment

