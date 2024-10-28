MAFS UK’s Ryan finally confirms real reason he quit the show

28 October 2024, 13:15

Ryan from MAFS UK has shared his reasons for leaving the show
Ryan from MAFS UK has shared his reasons for leaving the show. Picture: E4

By Kathryn Knight

Married at First Sight UK constant Ryan has explained why he decided to leave the show alongside on-screen wife Sionainn.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

MAFS UK has become one of the most dramatic series yet, with a handful of couples quitting the experiment just halfway through.

Ryan and Sionainn became the latest couple to leave last week, following in the footsteps of Richelle and Orson and Hannah and Stephen. And a few days after their exit aired, Ryan took to social media to address the real reason behind his decision to quit.

His statement on Instagram read: “Writing this is difficult, and to be honest, I'm not sure where to begin. The process of Married at First Sight is intense and an emotional rollercoaster and I genuinely believe I tried my absolute best throughout the whole process.

Ryan from MAFS UK's statement on why he quit the show
Ryan from MAFS UK's statement on why he quit the show. Picture: Ryan Livesy/Instagram

“I was starting to develop real feelings and it meant a lot to hear Sionainn say she felt 'safe and comfortable' around me. This is something I truly pride myself on, not only as a man but also as a dad.

“I wish things would have turned out differently but now feels like the right time for myself and Sionainn to leave the experiment and I wish her all the best for the future."

He went on: “I will always be grateful for the experience and the opportunity to learn and grow as a person as I continue to take these life lessons into my future.”

However, it wasn’t the last we'll see of Ryan, following reports he will return to the show in an unexpected plot twist: with Hannah on his arm.

Ryan has finally shared his reason for quitting MAFS UK
Ryan has finally shared his reason for quitting MAFS UK. Picture: E4

According to MailOnline his co-stars were stunned to see him and Hannah walk into the reunion together.

Following claims he’s moved on with Hannah, fans have filled his comments underneath his statement having their say on his rumoured new relationship.

“Hopefully Sionainn will tell us what you really did!” One person commented, as another said: “I feel like the specialists got the matches wrong a lot especially this season.”

“You’re with Hannah now aren’t you?” Grilled someone else.

Viewers will have to wait until the reunion episode to find out if the rumours are true.

Married at First Sight UK continues Monday to Thursday at 9pm on E4.

MAFS UK's Hannah Norburn hits out at co-stars over treatment

Read more about MAFS UK here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Does Erik Menendez have a daughter? Here’s how Talia Menendez is related to him

Does Erik Menendez have a daughter? Here’s how Talia Menendez is related to him

Hannah has spoken out about double standards on the show

MAFS UK's Hannah calls out 'double standards' over Adam and Lacey's dancing

Polly has taken to Instagram to defend her behaviour on MAFS UK 2024

MAFS UK's Polly calls out viewers for 'bullying' cast on social media

Ayo and Jess appear to have split three months after Love Island 2024 aired

Have Love Island's Ayo and Jess split? Ayo sparks shock break up rumour

Love Island

Are the Menendez brothers eligible for parole? Here's when they could be released from prison

Are the Menendez brothers eligible for parole? Here's when they could be released from prison
When will the MAFS UK 2024 reunion come out?

When does the MAFS UK 2024 reunion come out?

Cooper Koch will not appear in Ryan Murphy's 'bonus' Menendez episodes

Monsters' Cooper Koch will not appear in Ryan Murphy's 'bonus' Menendez episodes

Vicky Pattison speaks about Kieran and Kristina

MAFS UK's Kieran and Kristina are "end game", Vicky Pattison says in heartfelt PMDD chat

Kylie Jenner reveals social media parenting rule

Kylie Jenner reveals controversial parenting rule for children Stormi and Aire

Explaining what happened with every MAFS UK 2024 couple

Which MAFS UK couples are still together? Here's which 2024 couples have split

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Hollands’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits