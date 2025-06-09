Love Island's Megan Forte Clarke: Age, job, why she went viral and more

9 June 2025, 20:40

Love Island is welcoming Megan Forte Clarke this 2025
Love Island is welcoming Megan Forte Clarke this 2025. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Where is Love Island 2025 contestant Megan Clarke from? And what's her Instagram account? Here's all the important facts you need to know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island 2025 has welcomed the new contestants to the villa for this year and Megan Forte Clarke is all set to find the man of her dreams.

Speaking ahead of the TV launch, she revealed exactly what she's looking for in a partner including a sense of humour, paleness and a bit of a 'dad bod'.

Going on Love Island to improve her dating life, Megan said: "I want someone who doesn't take themselves too seriously. If they're not bad looking, that's always a plus. I love a boy that's a bit pasty, like Timothée Chalamet. I don't mind scrawny, or a bit of 'dad bod'.

Here's everything you need to know about Megan Clarke from how old she is, where she's from, her Instagram account and more.

Love Island's Megan taking a mirror selfie
Love Island's Megan once went viral with her friends in Brighton. Picture: Megan Clarke/Instagram

How old is Love Island's Megan Forte Clarke?

Megan is around the average age of Love Island contestants this year and is 24 years old.

Where is Love Island's Megan Clarke from?

Originally from Dublin, Ireland, Megan has been spending the past three years living in Brighton where she went to university.

What does Love Island's Megan do for a job?

Having only recently graduated from university with a first class honours degree, Megan has been mixing her passion with a side of office job. She currently works as a musical theatre performer as well as an energy broker.

Why did Love Island's Megan Clarke go viral?

Already a hit on social media, Megan revealed to ITV2 producers her and some friends went viral on TikTok at Halloween one year.

She revealed: "Me and my friends made a Derry Girls TikTok for Halloween and it went a bit viral around Brighton. Sometimes I get stopped in the street about it."

What is Love Island's Megan looking for in a partner?

Apart from being funny and a bit pale, Megan has admitted she couldn't date a man that posted cringe selfies.

Describing her biggest ick, Megan said: "A boy that posts selfies in the mirror where they're smouldering or doing the pointing finger in pictures."

Is Love Island's Megan Forte Clarke on Instagram?

You can find Megan sharing all her life adventures @meganforteclarke. Before her TV debut, she had 11,800 followers.

Read more Love Island news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Sophie Lee is a rumoured contestant in this year's Love Island.

Love Island's Sophie Lee details life-threatening accident that left her face scarred

Love Island's Tommy Bradley is hoping his chat and charm will win over the ladies in the villa

Love Island's Tommy Bradley: Age, job and more

Love Island’s Conor Phillips is finding love in the villa

Love Island’s Conor Phillips: Age, job, where he’s from and more

Love Island's Harry Cooksley is looking to find a serious romance this summer

Love Island's Harry Cooksley: Age, football team, connection to Declan Rice and more

Shakira Khan is joining the cast of Love Island 2025

Love Island's Shakira Khan: Her age, job, Instagram and more

Hot On Capital

Love Island is welcoming jet setter Helena Ford to the villa this summer

Love Island's Helena Ford: Her age, job, Justin Bieber connection and more

Love Island's Dejon Noel-Williams is the son of a famous footballer

Love Island's Dejon Noel-Williams: Age, job, his super famous dad and more

Love Island 2025 is welcoming Blu Chegni to the line up

Love Island's Blu Chegini: His age, job, secret talent and more

Love Island 2025 is welcoming Ben Holbrough into the villa this year

Love Island's Ben Holbrough: Age, job, where he's from and more

Alima Cagio is heading into the Love Island villa this year

Love Island's Alima Gagio: From her age, job, glamorous Instagram life and more

Megan Moore is sick of the dating scene and heading into the Love Island 2025 villa

Love Island's Megan Moore: Age, where she's from, her specialist job and more

Tom Felton slammed for defending playing Draco again in spite of J.K. Rowling’s transphobia

Tom Felton slammed for defending playing Draco again in spite of J.K. Rowling’s transphobia
What time does Love Island 2025 start and how long is it on for?

What time does Love Island 2025 start tonight and how long is it on for?

Ginny & Georgia's Diesel La Torraca responds to claims he looks "too old" to play Austin now

Ginny & Georgia's Diesel La Torraca responds to claims he looks "too old" to play Austin now
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted in family wedding photos.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's "down-to-earth" wedding photos send fans into meltdown

MAFS Australia's Awhina and Billy finally confirm they're dating

MAFS Australia's Awhina and Billy finally confirm they're dating

Love Island's Harriett shades Ronnie amid 'new woman' claims

Love Island's Harriett savagely shades Ronnie amid 'new woman' claims

Jessie J told fans that she was committed to being honest about her cancer journey.

Jessie J opens up about "rollercoaster" of her cancer journey in moving update

Lilo & Stitch director explains why he changed film's ending following backlash

Lilo & Stitch director explains why he changed film's ending following backlash

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025? Her dating history explained from Jesse Rutherford to Nat Wolff
Love Island 2025's contestants have been revealed: Meet the islanders

Love Island 2025 confirmed cast revealed

Love Island's Toni Laites is this year's first bombshell

Love Island's Toni Laites: Age, job, where she's from, health battle and more

Are Sabrina Carpenter's 'Manchild' lyrics about Barry Keoghan? The meaning explained

Sabrina Carpenter explains real meaning behind 'Manchild' lyrics following Barry Keoghan theories
Love Island's Sophie Lee: Age, job, her incredibly important message and more

Love Island's Sophie Lee: Age, job, her incredibly important message and more

Is Georgia pregnant in Ginny & Georgia season 3? The father's identity explained

Is Georgia pregnant in Ginny & Georgia season 3? The father's identity explained

More Movies & TV News

Love Island address possible Joey Essex-style celebrity bombshell in upcoming series

Love Island bosses address possible Joey Essex-style celebrity bombshell in upcoming series
Ginny & Georgia season 3 ending explained: Who do Ginny and Georgia end up with?

Ginny & Georgia season 3 ending explained: Who do Ginny and Georgia end up with?

Ginny & Georgia season 4: Release date, cast, plot spoilers and news about the Netflix series

Ginny & Georgia season 4: Release date, cast, plot spoilers and news about the Netflix series
Will there be a The Summer I Turned Pretty spin-off? Prime tease future after final season

The Summer I Turned Pretty team tease spin-off after final season

Love Island fans figure out 'real reason' why Harriett and Ronnie broke up

Love Island fans figure out 'real reason' why Harriett and Ronnie broke up

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset