Love Island's Megan Forte Clarke: Age, job, why she went viral and more

Love Island is welcoming Megan Forte Clarke this 2025. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Where is Love Island 2025 contestant Megan Clarke from? And what's her Instagram account? Here's all the important facts you need to know.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island 2025 has welcomed the new contestants to the villa for this year and Megan Forte Clarke is all set to find the man of her dreams.

Speaking ahead of the TV launch, she revealed exactly what she's looking for in a partner including a sense of humour, paleness and a bit of a 'dad bod'.

Going on Love Island to improve her dating life, Megan said: "I want someone who doesn't take themselves too seriously. If they're not bad looking, that's always a plus. I love a boy that's a bit pasty, like Timothée Chalamet. I don't mind scrawny, or a bit of 'dad bod'.

Here's everything you need to know about Megan Clarke from how old she is, where she's from, her Instagram account and more.

Love Island's Megan once went viral with her friends in Brighton. Picture: Megan Clarke/Instagram

How old is Love Island's Megan Forte Clarke?

Megan is around the average age of Love Island contestants this year and is 24 years old.

Where is Love Island's Megan Clarke from?

Originally from Dublin, Ireland, Megan has been spending the past three years living in Brighton where she went to university.

What does Love Island's Megan do for a job?

Having only recently graduated from university with a first class honours degree, Megan has been mixing her passion with a side of office job. She currently works as a musical theatre performer as well as an energy broker.

Why did Love Island's Megan Clarke go viral?

Already a hit on social media, Megan revealed to ITV2 producers her and some friends went viral on TikTok at Halloween one year.

She revealed: "Me and my friends made a Derry Girls TikTok for Halloween and it went a bit viral around Brighton. Sometimes I get stopped in the street about it."

What is Love Island's Megan looking for in a partner?

Apart from being funny and a bit pale, Megan has admitted she couldn't date a man that posted cringe selfies.

Describing her biggest ick, Megan said: "A boy that posts selfies in the mirror where they're smouldering or doing the pointing finger in pictures."

Is Love Island's Megan Forte Clarke on Instagram?

You can find Megan sharing all her life adventures @meganforteclarke. Before her TV debut, she had 11,800 followers.

Read more Love Island news here: