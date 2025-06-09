Love Island's Ben Holbrough: Age, job, where he's from and more

Love Island 2025 is welcoming Ben Holbrough into the villa this year. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Is Love Island 2025 contestant Ben Holbrough on Instagram and what is he looking for in a girlfriend? Here's all the important facts you need to know.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island 2025 is here and welcoming a new batch of contestants including romantic hopeful Ben Holbrough.

Heading to the villa of love in Mallorca, he's admitted he's really struggled in the relationship department and is hoping to find someone he can be "around all day, everyday".

Leaving behind his family and job to hopefully find The One, he'll be heading into the ITV2 show with inspiring Sophie Lee, the glamorous Alima Casio and footballer's son Dejon Noel-Williams.

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island contestant Ben from his age, where he's from and his Instagram details.

Love Island's Ben wants to up his romantic side for 2025. Picture: Ben Holbrough/Instagram

How old is Love Island's Ben Holbrough?

Ben is heading onto the show 23 years old and is one of the younger contestants for 2025. At the time of heading into the villa, the youngest contestant was 22 and the oldest was 30.

Where is Love Island's Ben from?

This summer Ben is swapping the countryside of Gloucester for the palm trees of Mallorca.

What is Love Island's Ben Holbrough's job?

Ben's main job is working as a private hire taxi driver but judging by his Instagram account, he also has some side gigs of modelling and influencing.

What is Tom looking for in the Love Island villa?

Describing his love life as "bankrupt", Tom has admitted he needs the help of Love Island to find the right one.

Ahead of entering the villa, he said: "Someone sexy, good looking, good chat, good vibes, nice teeth and good eye contact - they’re all the traits I look for. Oh, and also a cute smile, I just look at you and know I can be around you all day, every day."

Is Love Island's Ben Holbrough on Instagram?

Of course! You can find Ben sharing all his modelling jobs, travels and fancy social life @ben.holbrough.

Having already dabbled with a spot of influencing, Ben headed into the villa with an impressive 13,300 followers.

