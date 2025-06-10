Is Georgia found guilty in Ginny & Georgia season 3? Here's who is sent to prison for Tom's murder

Is Georgia found guilty in Ginny & Georgia season 3? How her trial ends and the truth behind Tom's murder. Picture: Netflix

By Sam Prance

Georgia goes on trial for Tom Fuller's murder in Ginny & Georgia season 3 but does she go to prison?

Ginny & Georgia season 3 follows Georgia as she's put on trial for Tom Fuller's murder but is she found guilty? Here's what happens to everyone's favourite multi-person murderess this season.

Ginny & Georgia season 2 ends with Georgia being arrested for the murder of Tom Fuller. After developing an unlikely friendship with Cynthia, Georgia learns that she is struggling with the fact that her husband is a coma and will likely never recover. To help end Cynthia's suffering, Georgia decides to smother Tom to death with a pillow.

Not only that but Austin witnessed the murder. Does Austin reveal that he saw Georgia kill Tom though? And does Georgia end up going to prison? Scroll down to find out Georgia's fate.

Does Georgia go to prison in Ginny & Georgia season 3?

Georgia does go to jail in Ginny & Georgia season 3 but not for Tom's murder. She breaks her house arrest and hands herself in but is released soon afterwards. As for Tom's murder, Georgia is found innocent and it's all thanks to Ginny persuading Austin to lie on the stand. Austin pins the murder on another suspect and Georgia's case is dropped.

Who does Austin accuse of killing Tom in Ginny & Georgia?

Before Austin is brought forward as a witness, Ginny warns him that accusing Georgia of murder will mean that their mother is sent to prison. Ginny tells Austin that to save Georgia, he will have to accuse someone else of killing Tom. Tom then comes up with the idea to say that his abusive dad Gil was the one who smothered Tom to death.

When Ginny asks Austin what motive Gil could have to kill Tom, Austin suggests that Cynthia blocked his apartment application. Austin then makes this accusation on the stand, all charges against Georgia are dropped and we then learn that Gil is in prison and seemingly found guilty of Tom's murder.

Who does Austin accuse of killing Tom in Ginny & Georgia? Picture: Netflix

Whether or not, Austin keeps his lie secret in Ginny & Georgia season 4 is yet to be seen. In the finale, he refuses to speak to Ginny and seemingly feels guilty for what he did.

What do you think? Is Ginny safe now or could her crimes come back to haunt her?

