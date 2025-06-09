Love Island's Tommy Bradley: Age, job and more

9 June 2025, 20:48

Love Island's Tommy Bradley is hoping his chat and charm will win over the ladies in the villa
Love Island's Tommy Bradley is hoping his chat and charm will win over the ladies in the villa. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Who is Love Island's Tommy Bradley? Here's everything you need to know about the 2025 contestant including where he is from and his Instagram.

Love Island is back for 2025 with its twelfth series and joining the original line up of contestants this year is Tommy Bradley.

As one of the youngest to head to the Mallorca villa, he's hoping to find the perfect girlfriend but admits, his list of requirements might make him a bit fussy. Talking about his biggest ick, he said: "When a girl is always out partying. I don't go out too much.

"It's all about saving money and work. I go out during the summer but wouldn't want to date someone who parties every weekend."

Also joining the Love Island line up this year is author and model Sophie Lee, a famous footballer's son and payroll specialist Megan Moore.

Here's everything you need to know about Tommy as he spends his summer in the villa of love from his age, where he's from and his job.

Love Island is having a glam up for 2025 with a new villa look
Love Island is having a glam up for 2025 with a new villa look. Picture: ITV2

How old is Love Island 2025 contestant Tommy Bradley?

Joining the original line up for this year, Tommy is one of the youngest contestants at just 22 years old.

Where is Love Island's Tommy Bradley from?

Just outside of London, Tommy comes from Hertfordshire. Many past contestants from Love Island have come from here including Molly-Mae Hague, Montana Brown and Eyal Booker.

What is Love Island 2025 Tommy's job?

Happy being outside, Tommy is a landscape gardener.

What is Tommy Bradley looking for in a relationship?

Revealing all before he went into the villa, he admitted he doesn't have a type when it comes to looks but has a few personality traits he considers important.

Tommy said: "A girl who is very ambitious, with a big personality, caring, but also someone that doesn’t take themselves too seriously. I don’t know if that’s asking for too much, but I want a bit of everything. I haven’t got a specific type in terms of looks, though."

Is Love Island 2025's Tommy on Instagram?

Of course! You can follow him @_tommybradley_ where he has around 3,000 followers.

