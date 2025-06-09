Love Island's Megan Moore: Age, where she's from, her specialist job and more

9 June 2025, 20:35

Megan Moore is sick of the dating scene and heading into the Love Island 2025 villa
Megan Moore is sick of the dating scene and heading into the Love Island 2025 villa. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Who is Love Island 2025 contestant Megan Moore? Here's all the facts you need to know including her Instagram and relationship history.

Love Island is kicking off series 12 this summer and hoping to be one of the lucky ones finding love is Megan Moore.

Arriving in the Mallorca villa along with original cast members including Sophie Lee and Dejon Noel-Williams, Megan is set on finding Mr Right after what she labelled a 'bankrupt' love life.

Of course, this won't be an easy romantic journey as along the way Megan will be faced with bombshells, love triangles and shock dumpings, that's not to mention Maya Jama dropping a few surprises of her own.

Here's everything you need to know about Megan from her age, where she's from and her specialist job.

Love Island's Megan Moore in a leopard print bikini
Megan Moore has described "poor hygiene" as her biggest ick. Picture: Megan Moore/Instagram

How old is Love Island's Megan Moore?

Megan is 25 years old and is the average age for those in the villa in 2025. In the past, age has become a hugely debated topic around the TV show as some believed contestants below 20 years were too young to be on the ITV show.

On the flip side of that, Love Island All Stars saw contestants in their mid thirties which also caused online conversations.

Where is Love Island's Megan Moore from?

Before heading to the villa of love, Megan could be found living in Southampton.

What is Love Island's Megan Moore's job?

On paper, Megan is a payroll specialist but on Instagram, she's busy leading her best influencer life. From fashion to beauty to travel, she leads a very glamorous social life.

What has Love Island's Megan said about her love life?

Prior to going into the villa, Megan joked her love life was empty but she'd soon be inundated with options.

She said: "Bankrupt, right now. But we’re going to make sales and get on that corporate ladder and be booming. Profits, profits, profits!"

What is Love Island Megan Moore's Instagram?

You can find Megan sharing all her holiday snaps over on her Instagram page @Megan.mooree. Before entering the villa, she already had nearly 10,000 followers.

