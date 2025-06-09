Love Island's Alima Gagio: From her age, job, glamorous Instagram life and more

Alima Cagio is heading into the Love Island villa this year. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Where is Love Island contestant 2025 Alima from? And what is she looking for in a boyfriend? Here's everything you need to know.

Love Island is back for another series this summer 2025 and contestant Alima Gagio has joined the original line up hoping to find love.

With a glamorous lifestyle, an impressive job and a glitzy Instagram account, she's giving it all up this June and July in the hope of finding Mr Right.

Joining the likes of Tommy Bradley, Sophie Lee and Dejon Noel-Williams in the Mallorca villa, Alima will be facing love triangles, bombshells and shock dumpings in her quest to find her Prince Charming.

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island contestant Alima from her age, to her job and where she's from.

How old is Love Island contestant Alima Gagio?

Alima is 23 years old as she heads into the Love Island villa this year. She's one of the younger girls going in originally with the oldest contestant so far this year being 30 years old.

Where is Love Island contestant Alima Gagio from?

You'll hear in her accent that Alima is from Scotland. However, if you're asking for her phone number, you'll need to be more specific than that.

In her ITV2 interview she revealed: "I always ask guys on a night out to guess which country I’m originally from. If they get it right, they can get my number. But they never guess correctly so it works really well if you don’t want to give a guy your number. I’m originally from Guinea Bissau.

"If they’re close and I really fancy them, I’ll give them my number anyway."

What is Love Island's Alima's job?

Alima has a rather impressive job as a wealth management client services executive where she does personal banking for clients.

To achieve her role, she went to university where she gained a BA Hons degree in International Business.

What is Alima looking for in a partner?

It's all in the looks for Alima who is looking for a Prince Charming in the villa this summer.

She said: "A tall man with a handsome face. You know when you just look at a guy and they have that Disney prince look to them? That’s it."

To help her find him, Alima admitted she's a "good flirt" but can "cut people off too quickly". She said: "If you're not my boyfriend, I'm not going to argue with you. Sometimes I don't even give it a chance."

What is Love Island Alima's Instagram account?

Alima lives quite the glamorous life if her Instagram account @alimsssx is anything to go by. Her profile is full of snaps in fancy restaurants, exotic locations and her personal achievements.

Before appearing on our TV screens in Mallorca, she has just over 8,000 followers.

